Former Kauaʻi woman indicted on federal fentanyl trafficking charge

A woman formerly of Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi, has been indicted on a federal charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, US Attorney Kenneth M. Sorenson announced Friday.

Dakota Ianniello, 55, was indicted July 23 after being arrested July 21 in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaiʻi.

The case stems from a May 23, 2025, search of Ianniello’s vehicle, during which law enforcement seized approximately 81.5 grams of fentanyl, the office said. Following her arrest this month, Ianniello admitted to agents that the fentanyl was hers, that she knew it was fentanyl and that she had distributed it to others, according to the announcement.

If convicted, Ianniello faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and at least four years of supervised release, the US Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment is an accusation only, and Ianniello is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the office noted.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case with assistance from the Kauaʻi Police Department. Special Assistant US Attorney Heidi Turner is prosecuting.

The case is being brought under Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative targeting drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations, according to the US Attorney’s Office.