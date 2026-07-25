Hāna talk-story gathering with Mayor Bissen postponed over weather concerns

Helene Hall in Hāna, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

The annual Holomua Kākou talk-story gathering and drop-in center that Maui Mayor Richard Bissen had planned to hold in Hāna early next week has been postponed because of the potential for severe weather, according to the County of Maui Office of Public Affairs.

The event, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Helene Hall Community Center, was part of Bissen’s ongoing effort to bring county government directly to Maui County’s rural communities each year. The mayor had planned to hold a community talk-story session Monday night, and staff from the Office of the Mayor were set to be available both days to answer questions and assist residents.

The county said new dates will be announced soon.

The next stop on the Holomua Kākou schedule is planned for Lānaʻi on Aug. 17 and 18.

More information on the County Office of Public Affairs is available at mauicounty.gov/2809/Office-of-Public-Affairs.