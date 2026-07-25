Hawai‘i Tourism Authority opens registration for 2026 Hawai‘i Tourism Conference, Sept. 24-25

An Aloha Airlines map of the Hawaiian Islands, depicted in a vintage mural at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, illustrates the inter-island routes that once connected O’ahu to Maui and the Neighbor Islands. PC: Brian Perry

Registration is open for the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s 2026 Hawai‘i Tourism Conference, a gathering of Hawai‘i’s hospitality professionals, stewards of natural resources and community tourism initiatives, government officials and visitor industry leaders.

The conference will be Sept. 24-25 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort on O‘ahu.

This year’s theme, “Ke Kahu o ka Mālamalama — Guardians of the Light: Honoring Our Stories, Advancing Knowledge, Inspiring a Path Forward,” invites participants to reflect on the responsibility they share as caretakers of Hawai‘i’s visitor industry and the communities it touches. It affirms a commitment to learning from the past and emerging trends and to collaborating to build a resilient, responsible and thriving future for Hawai‘i’s visitor industry.

“As tourism is Hawai‘i’s largest private industry, the conference provides a vital forum for stakeholders across our visitor industry and communities to come together, share ideas and consider the opportunities and challenges ahead,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and chief executive officer of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “This year’s theme reminds us that by honoring our stories, expanding our knowledge and learning from one another, we can help shape a visitor industry that continues to benefit both residents and visitors.”

Presented by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the two-day conference will convene local, national and international speakers to explore the forces shaping Hawai‘i’s evolving visitor landscape and discuss strategies to strengthen long-term resilience, industry vitality and the alignment between visitor experiences and residents’ quality of life.

Additional program details, featured speakers and the conference agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration is open. To learn more, visit the registration website at: https://www.eventleaf.com/e/HTAFALL2026.