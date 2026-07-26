Committee to discuss Board of Ethics’ legislative priorities Tuesday

Maui County Council Member Kauanoe Batangan chairs the Council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee. PC: Office of Council Services

The Maui County Council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee will discuss Board of Ethics’ legislative priorities during a meeting set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, committee Chair Kauanoe Batangan announced Friday. Discussion topics will include legislative proposals on penalties, nepotism and lobbying.

Tuesday’s meeting is part of the committee’s ongoing efforts to “strive for good governance,” as directed by the Countywide Policy Plan, which included June 30’s meeting on the Maui County Fraud Risk Assessment, Batangan said.

The committee will take up three bills:

• Bill 55 (2025) on Code of Ethics penalties

• Bill 99 (2026) on nepotism prohibitions

• Bill 100 (2026) on lobbying regulations

“Our goal is simple–we must restore and maintain the public’s trust,” Batangan said. “In partnership with the Board of Ethics and our community, we are taking clear steps to close regulatory gaps, eliminate conflicts of interest and ensure Maui County government holds itself to the highest possible standard.”

The meeting will be held online via Microsoft Teams, with an in-person component at the Department of Finance Conference Room on the second floor in Kalana o Maui, 200 South High St. The meeting will be livestreamed on Akakū Channel 53, at MauiCounty.us and on the council’s Facebook page.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at mauicounty.us/agendas.

For more information, contact committee staff at great.committee@mauicounty.us or call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.