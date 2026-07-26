Friends of Haleakalā National Park seek volunteers for backcountry service trip

Friends of Haleakalā National Park hikers in the Crater. File photo. PC: Mele Stokesberry

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park is recruiting experienced hikers and backpackers for a three-day, two-night volunteer service trip in the park’s Crater Wilderness area, according to the organization.

The strenuous trip, which involves extensive hiking with backpacks, is scheduled for Aug. 11-13. Volunteers will stay at Kapalaoa Cabin and work to remove invasive plants to protect native habitat, said Mele Stokesberry of the Friends of Haleakalā National Park.

Participants must be physically able to hike at least 5 miles per shift over uneven, high-elevation terrain in varying weather conditions, including sun, heat and cold, organizers said. Volunteers are also required to carry a backpack containing a sleeping bag, a share of group food and personal items.

Haleakalā National Park will provide safety equipment and tools for the project, according to the Friends of Haleakalā National Park.

Those interested in joining the trip must first register at fhnp.org, where additional information about the organization’s mission and volunteer opportunities is available. Prospective volunteers should then contact trip leader Matt at matt@fhnp.org.