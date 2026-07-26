HECO urges residents to prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Fausto

A satellite image of Hurricane Fausto. PC: CIMSS Satellite Blog

Hawaiian Electric is urging customers across Maui and the state to prepare for possible impacts from Hurricane Fausto, which could approach the islands as early as next week.

The utility asked customers to review their emergency plans, stock up on supplies and monitor the storm’s progress in the coming days, according to a company announcement.

Storm preparation and safety information is available at hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter, and a free Handbook for Emergency Preparedness can be downloaded at hawaiianelectric.com/prepare. The handbook is offered in English, Cantonese, Ilocano, Korean and Vietnamese, along with a version for children.

Storm readiness

Hawaiian Electric said it trains employees year-round to respond to storms and other emergencies, and coordinates with federal, state and local agencies on response efforts. The company works throughout the year to strengthen its infrastructure through ongoing vegetation management, inspections and upgrades of poles, power lines and transformers, and maintenance of generating units, it said.

Safety precautions

Hawaiian Electric outlined several precautions for customers ahead of the storm:

Test emergency equipment such as flashlights, generators, battery-operated or hand-crank radios, light sticks and lanterns, and stock up on extra batteries.

Residents who depend on electrically powered medical equipment should check backup power options and plan for possible evacuation. The company advised bringing medical equipment and medications to a hospital or shelter if evacuation becomes necessary.

Anyone using a ladder to prepare a home should first note the location of nearby power lines. Hawaiian Electric recommends keeping ladders, scaffolding and tools at least 10 feet from power lines, and turning off and unplugging televisions before lowering antennas or satellite dishes.

Portable generators should be placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, with manufacturer instructions followed closely.

Staying informed

Hawaiian Electric said it will share restoration updates through news media and several digital channels, including its website at hawaiianelectric.com, its Facebook page at facebook.com/HawaiianElectric, and Twitter/X accounts @HwnElectric and @mauielectric. The company’s mobile app is available for free download through the Apple App Store and Google Play.