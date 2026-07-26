Maui’s Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi takes second in Keiki Kāne group hula competitions, wins Hawaiian language award

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The Maui hālau’s group placements follow individual honors earlier in the week, when Kiliʻohu Kahualauleʻa Celebrado, also a student of Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes, was crowned 2026 Miss Keiki Hula, and hālau member Logan Stephen Taulaʻi Crowell took second in the Master Keiki Hula competition.

The invitation-only competition, now under the stewardship of the Hawaiian Council, brought together 15 hālau from across Hawaiʻi for three days of competition celebrating the next generation of hula practitioners. The event was presented by Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts and Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. Throughout the weekend, keiki ages 6 to 12 took the stage to demonstrate the skill, preparation and cultural knowledge passed down through their kumu hula. The competition honored the legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani while recognizing the dedication of young haumāna, their families and their hālau.

“After a week celebrating Hawaiian culture, leadership and community through the Native Hawaiian Convention and the Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival, we leave inspired by what we’ve witnessed on this stage,” said Kūhiō Lewis, chief executive officer of the Hawaiian Council. “These performances reflect countless hours of preparation, the unwavering commitment of our kumu hula and the support of families who continue to invest in our keiki. We congratulate every hālau that participated and our award winners for carrying forward the legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani through hula.”

2026 AWARD WINNERS

HULA KAHIKO – KAIKAMĀHINE

Place Hālau (Island) Kumu Hula 1st Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua (O‘ahu) Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV 2nd Keolalaulani Hālau ʻŌlapa O Laka (O‘ahu) Keolalaulani Dalire 3rd Hālau Hula o Kamuela (O‘ahu) Kauʻionālani Kamanaʻo and Kunewa Mook

HULA KAHIKO – KEIKI KĀNE

Place Hālau (Island) Kumu Hula 1st Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua (O‘ahu) Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV 2nd Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi (Maui) Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes 3rd Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua (Maui) Kamaka Kukona

HULA ʻAUANA – KAIKAMĀHINE

Place Hālau (Island) Kumu Hula 1st Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua (O‘ahu) Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV 2nd Keolalaulani Hālau ʻŌlapa O Laka (O‘ahu) Keolalaulani Dalire 3rd Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e (O‘ahu) Tracie & Keawe Lopes

HULA ʻAUANA – KEIKI KĀNE

Place Hālau (Island) Kumu Hula 1st Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua (O‘ahu) Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV 2nd Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi (Maui) Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes 3rd Hālau Hula ‘o Nāpunaheleonāpua (O‘ahu) Rich Pedrina and Blaine Nohara

HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE AWARD

Hālau (Island) Kumu Hula Hālau Kekuaokalā’au’ala’iliahi (Maui) Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes

2026 OVERALL WINNERS

OVERALL KAIKAMĀHINE

Hālau (Island) Kumu Hula Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua (O‘ahu) Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV

OVERALL KEIKI KĀNE

Hālau (Island) Kumu Hula Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua (O‘ahu) Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV

OVERALL KEIKI HULA WINNER

Hālau (Island) Kumu Hula Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua (O‘ahu) Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV

On Thursday evening, 2026 Miss Keiki Hula and 2026 Master Keiki Hula were presented to the following:

2026 MISS KEIKI HULA RESULTS

1st Place: Kiliʻohu Kahualauleʻa Celebrado (Maui); Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi; Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes

2nd Place: Aliyah Keaohiwahiwaokalewalani Raymond (Oʻahu); Keolalaulani Hālau ʻŌlapa O Laka; Kumu Hula Keolalaulani Dalire

3rd Place: Leianaikamalukoa Hiʻipoiikapoliokilohana Kuaulu Cuban (Oʻahu); Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua; Kumu Hula Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV

2026 MASTER KEIKI HULA RESULTS

1st Place: Jahnathan Lāhiki Bareng (Oʻahu); Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua; Kumu Hula Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV

2nd Place: Logan Stephen Taulaʻi Crowell (Maui); Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi; Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes

3rd Place: Kawelokūleʻa Nuikamahaʻo Kekipi-Aurio (Oʻahu); Hālau Hula ʻO Nāpunaheleonāpua; Kumu Hula Rich Pedrina and Blaine Nohara