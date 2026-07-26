Schatz tells US Senate he’s ‘heartbroken’ over the death of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan in Iran War

US Sen. Brian Schatz speaks on the Senate floor last week in remembrance of 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan of ‘Ewa Beach. PC: YouTube

Hawai‘i US Sen. Brian Schatz took to the floor of the US Senate paid tribute to 1st Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan of ‘Ewa Beach, who was killed in action on July 18, 2026 at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

In his remarks on the Senate floor, Schatz said, “I am heartbroken on behalf of everybody in Hawai‘i and everybody across this country about the death of First Lieutenant Tyler Feehan of Ewa Beach, Hawai‘i, who was among those killed in Jordan this past weekend while serving our country. His courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to duty reflect the very best of our Armed Forces. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, his loved ones, and to his fellow servicemembers.”

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, was killed in action July 18 during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. PC: US Army Space and Missile Defense Command

Schatz’s full remarks are available by clicking here.