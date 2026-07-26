Schatz tells US Senate he’s ‘heartbroken’ over the death of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan in Iran War
Hawai‘i US Sen. Brian Schatz took to the floor of the US Senate paid tribute to 1st Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan of ‘Ewa Beach, who was killed in action on July 18, 2026 at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.
In his remarks on the Senate floor, Schatz said, “I am heartbroken on behalf of everybody in Hawai‘i and everybody across this country about the death of First Lieutenant Tyler Feehan of Ewa Beach, Hawai‘i, who was among those killed in Jordan this past weekend while serving our country. His courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to duty reflect the very best of our Armed Forces. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, his loved ones, and to his fellow servicemembers.”
Schatz’s full remarks are available by clicking here.