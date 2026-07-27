3 years after the Maui wildfires, recovery shows progress, but challenges remain

Three Years After the Maui Wildfires: Recovery Is Underway, but Uneven. PC: Ruben Juarez – YouTube / University of Hawaiʻi / MauiWES.org

Three years after the 2023 Maui wildfires, residents are showing meaningful signs of recovery—but persistent food insecurity, housing instability, health concerns and weakening social support continue to place many families at risk. That is the central finding of a new community report released July 27 from the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study (MauiWES), led by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi.

The report, “The Road to Recovery: Strengthening Health, Stability, and Resiliency Three Years After the Maui Wildfires,” follows many of the same adults and children over time, allowing researchers to examine how their health and living conditions have changed since the disaster. The findings show that recovery is underway, but that progress remains uneven across Maui families.

MauiWES has conducted more than 4,000 appointments and screenings to more than 2,500 participants, providing residents with mental health assessments, blood pressure checks, lung function testing, blood testing, social needs screening, health information and referrals.

Key findings

Employment among returning adults increased from 62.0% to 80.9% .

. Health insurance coverage increased from 85.1% to 90.5% .

. Participants living in temporary housing declined from 40.6% to 34.4% , while those who felt secure in their housing increased from 72.2% to 79.6% .

, while those who felt secure in their housing increased from . Food insecurity remained widespread, affecting 44.9% of returning adults. The most severe level of food insecurity remained essentially unchanged at approximately 23% .

of returning adults. The most severe level of food insecurity remained essentially unchanged at approximately . High social support declined from 62.3% to 53.7% , suggesting growing recovery fatigue and strain on families and community networks.

, suggesting growing recovery fatigue and strain on families and community networks. Nearly one in two adults continued to report depressive symptoms, approximately one in four screened with moderate-to-severe anxiety and nearly one in three reported post-traumatic stress symptoms.

&ldqu o;These findings show that Maui’s recovery is moving forward, with real progress in employment, insurance coverage and housing stability,” said Ruben Juarez, co-director of MauiWES and UHERO–HMSA Distinguished Professor of Health Economics. “The opportunity now is to build on that progress by connecting housing, food, healthcare and social support so that every family has the foundation needed to recover and thrive.”

The report identifies four closely connected foundations of long-term health recovery:

Food and income security

Stable and secure housing

Access to healthcare and follow-up

Strong family and community support

Researchers found that residents facing food insecurity, housing insecurity or limited social support consistently experienced greater emotional distress. For example, half of adults who felt insecure in their housing reported moderate-to-severe post-traumatic stress symptoms, compared with about one-quarter of those who felt secure.

“The progress is real, and it should be recognized,” said Alika K. Maunakea, MauiWES co-director and John A. Burns School of Medicine professor. “But the biological, emotional and social consequences of a disaster do not disappear on the same timeline as debris removal or reconstruction. Long-term recovery requires continued health monitoring, early intervention and trusted pathways to care.”

Children remain a priority

The report highlights mixed findings among children and adolescents. Overall anxiety and mild-to-moderate depression declined, but severe depressive symptoms increased from 11.8% to 15.1%, and severe post-traumatic stress symptoms increased.

Children’s lung function screening results improved but remained concerning, according to researchers. Stage 1-range blood-pressure readings and obesity also increased, reinforcing the importance of continued pediatric screening, school-based mental-health support and family-centered services.

“Children may appear resilient while still carrying significant emotional and physical effects beneath the surface,” said Christopher Knightsbridge, a MauiWES mental-health therapist based in Lahaina. “Supporting children means supporting the entire family—including their housing, food security, daily routines and access to trusted care.”

From screening to sustained care

The report calls for Maui’s recovery to move from separate emergency programs toward a coordinated health-recovery system connecting healthcare, behavioral health, housing assistance, food programs, schools, insurance enrollment and trusted community organizations.

“Screening cannot end with a result on paper,” Juarez said. “Every concerning result should become a supported pathway to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Families should not be left to navigate a complicated recovery system on their own.”

MauiWES is a community-based partnership involving UH researchers, local healthcare providers, grassroots organizations and recovery partners across Maui.