Aloha Kai Safety Ambassadors now recruiting volunteers

Volunteers are being recruited for the Aloha Kai Safety Ambassadors, a new volunteer community outreach program to educate visitors about ocean hazards at unguarded beaches when lifeguards identify elevated risks. PC: Brian Perry

The Maui Nui Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi is now recruiting volunteers to serve as Aloha Kai Safety Ambassadors, its new volunteer community outreach program that helps educate visitors about ocean hazards at some of Maui’s unguarded beaches when ocean safety officials identify elevated risks.

Funded by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and in partnership with Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety, the program focuses on prevention. Volunteers help visitors understand ocean conditions before they enter the water, encourage informed decision-making and direct visitors to lifeguarded beaches when conditions are unsafe.

“We are grateful to the Aloha Kai Safety Ambassador Program. Education is crucial to prevent emergencies. These volunteers will be able to provide beachgoers education on ocean conditions and suggest safer options besides entering the water during periods of dangerous conditions,” Fire Chief Bradford Ventura said.

The program comes amid renewed concern over Maui’s beach safety gaps. In May, two visitors from Kazakhstan died after getting caught in rough surf at unguarded Wailea Beach, prompting scrutiny of an island where only 12 lifeguard towers cover dozens of popular beaches. Maui County recorded 207 fatal ocean drownings between 2015 and 2024, the vast majority of them visitors, according to state Department of Health data.

Aloha Kai volunteers serve as public educators and ambassadors. No water rescue or life saving duties are involved, and volunteers are not trained to enter the ocean.

“Aloha Kai Safety Ambassadors is an opportunity for kamaʻāina who are familiar with the ocean to educate our malihini (visitors) with aloha so that they are empowered to be more makaʻala (aware) when they’re at unguarded beaches, said Alexandra Witkin, director of Maui Nui Visitor’s Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi. “By helping visitors understand the ocean and guiding them toward safer choices, volunteers can make a real difference for both visitors, first responders and our Maui community.”

Flexible volunteer opportunities are available for residents who can serve on a few high-risk surf days each year. Volunteers will receive training from Maui Fire Department Ocean Safety personnel, as well as program gear and support.

The first volunteer outreach day will take place on Aug. 10 at Napili Bay. Interested volunteers should contact Witkin directly for the specific time and meeting spot. She can be contacted at

assistance@anchorandally.net or by calling 808-264-4773.