Maui News

Haʻikū Community Association to provide update on speed tables and hear from mayoral candidates

July 27, 2026, 7:19 AM HST
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The Haʻikū Community Association will host a public meeting on Wednesday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss speed tables. Guests will also hear from mayoral candidates during a forum, receive updates on community projects, and connect with neighbors. 

The agenda includes an HCA stream report by Lilia Davis, an update from the Maui Invasive Species Committee, discussion from Mālama Hamakua by Maile Davis, and community reports from HCA Project Manager Kristine Kozuki.

Jordan Molina with the County of Maui, Public Works will present an update on speed table inspections in the Haʻikū area.

For those who cannot attend in-person, the group will provide a live broadcast via the organizations Instagram page.

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