Utility work along S. Kīhei Road to impact traffic Aug. 6 to 8

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric crews will be installing 2 poles and restringing power lines along S. Kīhei Road between Alanui Ke Ali‘i Road and Keonekai Street that will impact traffic on Thursday, Aug. 6 to Saturday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No service interruption is expected.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires a roving lane shift on S. Kīhei Road between Alanui Ke Ali‘i Road and Keonekai Street. The work requires the closure of the bike lane, shoulder, and sidewalk in this area as it involves the installation of new poles and power lines using bucket trucks due to Kona Low storm damages in March.

Flaggers will be onsite to redirect motorists, pedestrians and bike lane users, and safety signs will be posted. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect delays.