The Maui County Clerk’s Office began opening Voter Service Centers (VSCs) today, July 27, for the Primary Election on Aug. 8, 2026.
In-person voting and same day registration will be available for all VSC locations. Service centers will remain open (except for Sundays) until the Primary Election.
A total of five Voter Service Centers will be open across Maui County:
All Voter Service Centers (except the Hāna VSC) will be open on Primary Election Day, Aug. 8, for extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, drop boxes opened throughout Maui County last week and will remain open until 7 p.m. on Primary Election Day, Aug. 8.
Voters who would like to know more about candidates can now view an interactive voter guide via the Hawaiʻi Office of Elections website at the following link: https://olvr.hawaii.gov/altballotsearch3.aspx.
Voters who have not yet received their ballots should contact the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division, at 808-270-7749. For more information, visit www.mauicountyvotes.gov.