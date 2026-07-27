The Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku will serve as a voter service center. File photo: HJI / COLLEEN UECHI

The Maui County Clerk’s Office began opening Voter Service Centers (VSCs) today, July 27, for the Primary Election on Aug. 8, 2026.

In-person voting and same day registration will be available for all VSC locations. Service centers will remain open (except for Sundays) until the Primary Election.

A total of five Voter Service Centers will be open across Maui County:

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center , 395 Waena Street, Wailuku. Open from July 27 to Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku. Lahaina Civic Center , 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Open Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Mitchel Pauʻole Community Center , 90 Ainoa Street, Molokaʻi. Open Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

, 90 Ainoa Street, Molokaʻi. Lānaʻi City Filipino Clubhouse , 450 Jacaranda Street, Lānaʻi. Open Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

, 450 Jacaranda Street, Lānaʻi. Hāna High and Elementary School , 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Open Aug. 3 ONLY, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna.

All Voter Service Centers (except the Hāna VSC) will be open on Primary Election Day, Aug. 8, for extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, drop boxes opened throughout Maui County last week and will remain open until 7 p.m. on Primary Election Day, Aug. 8.

Voters who would like to know more about candidates can now view an interactive voter guide via the Hawaiʻi Office of Elections website at the following link: https://olvr.hawaii.gov/altballotsearch3.aspx.

Voters who have not yet received their ballots should contact the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division, at 808-270-7749. For more information, visit www.mauicountyvotes.gov.