Lahaina faith communities to gather for Honor & Remembrance service Aug. 1

Lahaina United Methodist Church (Oct. 26, 2024)

The Lahaina Interfaith Council invites the community to an Honor & Remembrance service on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, at 9 a.m. at Lahaina United Methodist Church, 142 Baker St.

The service will bring together Lahaina’s faith communities for a morning of remembrance, prayer, reflection and unity as the third anniversary of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire approaches.

Participating congregations include Waiola United Church of Christ, Lahaina Jodo Mission, Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, Lahaina United Methodist Church and Maria Lanakila Catholic Church.

According to the Lahaina Interfaith Council, “The Lahaina Interfaith Council was formed through Pacific Health Ministry. As one community representing many faiths, our congregations have grown closer throughout Lahaina’s recovery through our shared commitment to disaster spiritual care. We come together to remember, pray, support one another and honor the strength and resilience of Lahaina.”

As part of the Aug. 1 gathering, community members will also have an opportunity to contribute to the Lahaina Time Capsule, a collaboration between the Lahaina Interfaith Council and Aloha Amplified, Inc.

Described as “a vessel to carry your messages into the future,” the time capsule invites people of all ages to contribute messages, drawings, photographs, memories and hopes for Lahaina’s future. Participants may also write messages that can be shared with loved ones or their future selves. Short audio and video submissions may also be uploaded online.

The submissions will be preserved in an archival-grade time capsule scheduled to be opened on Aug. 8, 2033, the 10th anniversary of the wildfire. The project honors what Lahaina has endured while preserving the voices, memories and aspirations of the community for future generations.

Community members may also bring their submissions to the Interfaith Tent during Lights for Lahaina on Friday, Sept. 11, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at Maria Lanakila Catholic Church.

Lights for Lahaina is a two-day community gathering taking place Sept. 11 and 12. Friday’s gathering will feature live entertainment, cultural and keiki activities, community storytelling, resource booths, local food vendors and opportunities to contribute to the Lahaina Time Capsule.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the community will gather for a Light March from Puʻunoa Beach through historic Lahaina Town to Maria Lanakila Catholic Church. Participants will carry lights as part of a collective expression of remembrance, resilience and hope, with pule, quiet reflection and mele along the route. The evening will conclude with a community gathering and live music at the church.

Lahaina faith communities to gather for Honor & Remembrance service Aug. 1

For more information about the Aug. 1 service, contact the Lahaina Interfaith Council at lahainainterfaithcouncil@gmail.com or follow @lahainainterfaithcouncil.

For more information about the Lahaina Time Capsule or to upload your submission online, visit https://tinyurl.com/lahainastory.

For more information about the Lights for Lahaina event in September, visit LightsforLahaina.org.