Learn the good, bad and creative about artificial intelligence at upcoming Maui AARP workshop

AARP Hawai‘i is holding a series of workshops on Maui to inform the public about harmful and helpful uses for artificial intelligence – how it is being used in frauds; how to tell the difference between reality and AI; and how to use AI to express creativity.

“Artificial intelligence is like any new technology. People shouldn’t be afraid of it. But they should understand it and learn how to use AI. They also need to recognize if others are using it to deceive you,” said Jackie Boland, AARP Hawai‘i Outreach Director. “Our workshops in August and September will teach you to be smarter about AI.”

To learn more and register for the workshops, go to aarp.org/hi or the AARP Hawai‘i Facebook page and click on the events tab.

Larry Black, a volunteer speaker with Senior Planet will teach the workshops at the Kaunoa Senior Center in Pāʻia and Malcolm Center in Kīhei. Senior Planet is an AARP affiliated organization that helps kupuna learn about technology, stay socially connected and engage in civic life using technology.

The schedule is as follows. All workshops start at 10 a.m.:

Aug. 8: “Spot & Avoid Scams: Old Tricks. New AI Tactics” with Gary Albitz – Malcolm Center, 1305 Holopono Street Suite 1

– Malcolm Center, 1305 Holopono Street Suite 1 Aug. 11: “AI and Disinformation” – Kaunoa Senior Center, 401 Alakapa Place

– Kaunoa Senior Center, 401 Alakapa Place Aug. 25: “AI Image Generators” – Kaunoa Senior Center, 401 Alakapa Place

Black is also available to give presentations on technology and fraud to groups of 12 or more people. Email AARP Hawai’i at hiaarp@aarp.org for more information and to schedule a presentation.