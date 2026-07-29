Applications now open for Kupu ʻĀina Corps conservation leadership development program

Hawaii Island – Hakalau Forest. PC: Kupu ʻĀina Corps / Sakari L.

Kupu, Hawai‘i’s leading conservation and youth education organization, today announced that applications are now open for the Conservation Leadership Development Program and Kupu ʻĀina Corps. Recent high school graduates, college graduates and young professionals looking to establish a career in conservation are strongly encouraged to apply by Sept. 12, 2026.

Participants are selected to serve at one Host Site organization for their program term. Throughout the term, they will learn and gain hands-on experience alongside experts in the field. Kupu’s extensive network of partner sites offers exposure to the fields of native species conservation, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, wildfire prevention, Native Hawaiian cultural stewardship, environmental education, and more.

Conservation Leadership Development Program

The Conservation Leadership Development Program (CLDP) is an AmeriCorps program, designed for individuals seeking an intensive, entry-level experience that prepares them for a career in conservation. Throughout the program, members build professional skills, develop connections with conservation leaders, and contribute to the protection and restoration of important natural and cultural resources in the Pacific Islands. CLDP participants receive a bi-weekly living allowance, health insurance, career certifications, networking opportunities, and upon term completion, a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award.

“I have gotten to see more of this island working with conservation groups than I have in 24 years,” said Kai Codington, who served at the U.S. National Park Service, Haleakalā National Park for his 2026 CLDP term. “This experience has created new goals for me and provided me with an opportunity to see a future working in the place where I was born and raised. It has been a very impactful and educational experience.”

Kupu ʻĀina Corps

Kupu ʻĀina Corps (KAC) is a workforce development initiative established through the State of Hawaiʻi’s legislation for a Green Jobs Youth Corps. The program strengthens Hawaiʻi’s green workforce by connecting emerging professionals with entry- and intermediate-level opportunities in the green jobs sector. Participants should have a desire to learn, a passion for Hawaiʻi’s natural environment, and the personal and professional responsibility needed to complete all program requirements. KAC participants receive an hourly wage, health insurance, paid time off, a retention bonus, and career certifications.

“KAC allowed me to build a stronger respect and relationship with ʻāina,” said Celine Daclison, who worked at Mālama Loko Ea Foundation for her 2025 KAC term. “It allowed me to make connections with awesome individuals and learn new things I never thought I’d learn.”

Apply via the Kupu Program Participant Application for CLDP or KAC at: https://kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/353

Kupu also welcomes Host Site applications from nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and sustainability-focused businesses interested in training and mentoring the next generation of environmental leaders. Host Site application: https://kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/350

“Becoming a host site for Kupu is a great opportunity for organizations that want to grow and are eager to train emerging professionals,” explains Kupu CEO, John Leong. “KAC and CLDP positions are structured as a cost share, therefore host sites pay only a fraction of the true cost of adding to their workforce and growing their industry this way.”