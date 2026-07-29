Council Member Kauanoe Batangan, running for election to the Maui County Council, has earned official endorsements from SHOPO and HFFA Local 1463, representing Maui County’s police officers and firefighters. PC: Kauanoe Batangan

The State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) and the Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association (HFFA Local 1463) have officially endorsed Kauanoe Batangan in his Maui County Council race, securing him the unified backing of Maui County’s police officer and firefighter unions.

These public safety labor unions represent the thousands of police officers, firefighters, and emergency rescue personnel across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. Batangan currently represents Kahului on the Maui County Council, where he consistently advocates for public safety resources, modern equipment, fair working conditions, and support for first responders.

“Following the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires, I saw firsthand the extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and dedication of our first responders,” said Batangan. “Earning the support of the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our community every single day is deeply personal and humbling.”

With a platform that includes community resilience, infrastructure investments, and public safety support, Maui County Council Member Kauanoe Batangan remains committed to ensuring our county’s police and fire departments have the resources necessary to protect Maui Nui.

“Public safety is the foundation of a thriving community,” added Batangan. “On the Council, I will continue to fight to ensure our first responders and their families have the housing, stability, and tools they need to thrive here at home.”

For more information, visit www.KauanoeBatangan.com.

Candidates in the race for the Kahului Council seat are: Kauanoe Batangan (incumbent), Jason Ababan and Carol Lee Kamekona.