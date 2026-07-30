CEO and founder of ʻOhana Care to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting

PC: Jessika Galvez

CEO and founder of ʻOhana Care, Jessika Galvez will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. ʻOhana Care is a home care agency and the on-site care provider at Kalama Heights Senior Living.

Galvez will outline ʻOhana Care’s service levels, including support with activities of daily living. She will also describe the range of services her staff provides in private homes and at Kalama Heights Senior Living.

Personal Care Level 1 includes meal preparation, feeding assistance, and vital sign monitoring.

Personal Care Level 2 includes bed-bound care and two-person lifting and transfers.

Galvez began her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant with a desire to help others and the goal of becoming a nurse. After working for several Home Care agencies, she quickly realized there was a need for a higher quality of care on Maui so she created ʻOhana Care Maui 12 years ago, in 2014. She founded ʻOhana Care Maui with a clear vision: To create a purpose-driven, person-centered care agency that supports individuals and families when they need help the most.

Galvez is passionate about helping seniors and anyone who needs assistance to live at home safely and enjoy a more productive and joyful life. She has worked as a CNA for 16 years and has extensive experience caring for geriatric and quadriplegic clients.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761. The social period will begin at 5 p.m.; light snacks are available for purchase. The formal meeting program is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.