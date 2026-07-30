Credit Unions of Maui raise $50,000 for Maui Junior Golf Association

11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. PC: Credit Unions of Maui

The Credit Unions of Maui held the 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course, bringing together 144 golfers for a day of friendly competition. The event raised $50,000 for Maui Junior Golf Association, a Maui nonprofit dedicated to developing life skills through fun, affordable and competitive programs that educate, motivate and inspire future golfers — bringing the coalition’s total raised since 2014 to over $350,000.

“Eleven years in, this tournament keeps growing because our community keeps showing up for it,” said Kyle Williamson, spokesperson for the Credit Unions of Maui. “We’re deeply thankful to everyone who golfed, sponsored, and volunteered their time — it’s because of you that we can make a real difference for Maui’s families.”

“Support like this from the Credit Unions of Maui changes what’s possible for our organization,” said Christy Hamasaki, President of Maui Junior Golf Association. “These funds go directly toward keeping golf within reach for every keiki on Maui, no matter their background or financial circumstances. We’re truly grateful for this partnership.”

The Credit Unions of Maui also extend their heartfelt thanks to Diamond Sponsor Golden Dragon 808 – Chef Tante Urban for generously donating the delicious buffet lunch enjoyed by the golfers and volunteers.

Since 2014, Kahului FCU, Maui County FCU, MauiFed CU, Maui Teachers FCU, Valley Isle Community FCU, and Wailuku FCU have proudly collaborated to host this annual tournament in support of local nonprofits across Maui County.

To learn more about Maui Junior Golf Association’s programs, visit mjga.net.