PC: Friends of Sne Patel

State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel today announced the endorsement of the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO), adding the support of Hawaiʻi’s largest law enforcement organization to his network of labor and community endorsements.

Representing more than 2,700 police officers statewide, SHOPO advocates for legislation that enhances public safety, supports law enforcement professionals and improves the working conditions of the men and women who serve and protect Hawaiʻi’s communities.

Patel said he is honored to receive SHOPO’s endorsement and appreciates the organization’s confidence in his ability to bring thoughtful, collaborative leadership to the Hawaiʻi State House.

“Public safety is the foundation of a strong and resilient community,” Patel said. “Our police officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect our families, businesses and visitors. They deserve leaders who will listen, work alongside them and support policies that provide them with the resources and tools they need to serve our communities safely and effectively.”

For more than 20 years, Patel has served West Maui through community leadership, economic development and public service. As President of the LahainaTown Action Committee for more than a decade, he worked closely with public safety agencies, business owners and community organizations to address issues affecting Lahaina and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Following the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires, Patel worked alongside county, state and federal agencies to support recovery efforts and advocate for the needs of residents and businesses. He currently serves on the joint State and County Economic Recovery Commission, where he continues working with public and private sector leaders to help shape West Maui’s long-term recovery.

“Keeping our communities safe requires strong partnerships between law enforcement, government, businesses and the people they serve,” Patel said. “I’ve spent my career bringing people together to solve problems, and I’ll continue that approach in the Legislature by supporting policies that strengthen public safety while ensuring our officers have the support they need to do their jobs.”

SHOPO’s endorsement joins a broad coalition of organizations supporting Patel’s campaign, including the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters, IBEW Local 1260, IBEW Local 1186, Hawaiʻi Teamsters Local 996, Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 630, Sheet Metal Workers Local 293, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 50, General Contractors Association of Hawaii, Plumbers & Fitters UA Local 675, the University of Hawaiʻi Professional Assembly (UHPA) and the REALTORS Political Action Committee (RPAC).

Patel is a husband, father of three boys and West Maui small business leader who is running to represent Lahaina, Māʻalaea, Waiheʻe, and Waiehu in the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives. His campaign is focused on rebuilding Lahaina, expanding housing opportunities, investing in infrastructure, strengthening education and workforce development, supporting public safety and creating opportunities that allow local families to live, work and thrive in West Maui.

To learn more about Sne Patel for State House District 14, visit www.joinpatel.com

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.