Maui News

Residents seeking duplicate-reissue driver’s licenses or state ID cards should use new online request form

July 30, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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As part of the statewide effort to prevent ID theft, counterfeiting and fraud, the County of Maui Department of Finance Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing is now issuing Hawai‘i’s newly redesigned driver’s licenses and state identification cards. The updated card design features enhanced security measures while continuing to meet federal REAL ID requirements.

Residents seeking a duplicate-reissue driver’s license or state ID card and are not within six months of their card’s expiration date should submit their request using the County DMVL’s new online request form. The online form streamlines the replacement process for eligible applicants and enhances customer service.

The online request form is available at www.mauicounty.gov/dmvl. Applicants should fill out and print the form and drop off or mail to: County of Maui, Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing, 110 Ala‘ihi St., Suite 101, Kahului, HI 96732.

Residents who are within six months of their card’s expiration date should renew their driver’s license or state ID instead of requesting a duplicate-reissue card.

For information about driver’s license and state ID services, eligibility requirements and the online duplicate-reissue card request form, visit www.mauicounty.gov/dmvl.

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