Hawaiʻi Energy to open EmPOWER Grant applications for small businesses, restaurants and nonprofits

EmPOWER Grant: Helping Local Businesses Lower Electric Bills. PC: Hawaiʻi Energy

With rising operating costs continuing to place pressure on local businesses, Hawaiʻi Energy, the state’s energy conservation program, will open a new round of EmPOWER Grant funding to help eligible small businesses, restaurants and nonprofits invest in energy-efficient equipment.

Grants of up to $15,000 will be available for qualifying projects, potentially covering up to 100% of project costs. Applications open Aug. 5, 2026 and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Small businesses, restaurants and nonprofits are facing higher costs across nearly every area of their operations, making it increasingly difficult to invest in equipment upgrades that could save them money over time,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawai‘i Energy. “The EmPOWER Grant helps reduce that upfront financial burden so local businesses can replace inefficient equipment, lower their electricity costs and continue directing their resources toward their employees, customers and communities.”

Grants are available for a variety of energy-efficient improvements, including commercial kitchen equipment, air conditioning systems, refrigeration, heat pump and solar water heaters, and other qualified equipment. Funding amounts vary by equipment type, with grants of up to $10,000 available for eligible projects on Oʻahu and up to $15,000 for eligible projects in Maui County and Hawai‘i Island.

To qualify, applicants must hold a commercial electric utility account on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui, Moloka‘i or Lāna‘i and fall within at least one of the following categories:

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization

A small business on electric rate Schedule G

A small business with monthly demand of 30 kilowatts or less

A small business operating in a facility of less than 5,000 square feet

An independently owned restaurant, qualifying locally owned chain or franchise, or independently operated restaurant located within a hotel or resort

Applicants must work with a Hawai‘i Energy Clean Energy Ally contractor and submit a complete application package, including an itemized project quote and information about the existing and proposed equipment. Grant funding is provided as a reimbursement after an approved project is completed and all required documentation has been submitted and verified.

Since the EmPOWER Grant program launched in 2020, Hawai‘i Energy has awarded nearly 1,500 grants totaling more than $7.7 million to 780 small businesses, restaurants and nonprofit organizations on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i. These projects are expected to provide more than $17.7 million in lifetime electricity bill savings.

Hawai‘i Energy will host a free informational webinar at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to help prospective applicants prepare. The webinar will provide an overview of eligibility requirements, available funding, qualifying equipment and the application process. Interested businesses may register at Eventbrite.

For more information, including a full list of eligible equipment, application details, and FAQs, please visit hawaiienergy.com/for-business/empower-grant/. Applications must be submitted to HE-Grants@Leidos.com.