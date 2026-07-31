Third person arrested in ongoing investigation into theft of luxury items from Wailea shops

A 17-year-old Lahaina male turned himself in on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in connection with the investigation of the theft of thousands of dollars in luxury items from Wailea retailers earlier in the week. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft and criminal conspiracy.

Following processing, Family Court was apprised of the investigation and authorized his release into the custody of his parents.

The incident was reported Tuesday evening at a retail complex in Wailea. Police say three suspects allegedly stole luxury items valued at over $80,000. The incident was reported at 8:30 p.m. at shops located at 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive.

Police initially detailed two male suspects—an 18-year-old from Miami and a 15-year-old from Lahaina. The 15-year-old was taken into custody and later released to his parents pending further investigation. The 18-year-old was arrested and transported to the Kīhei Police Station for processing. He was later released after posting $6,000 bail.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that three male suspects entered a retail store and allegedly stole three luxury handbags valued at approximately $77,950. Further investigation revealed that the same group had also stolen a handbag and wallet valued at approximately $1,980 and a polo shirt valued at approximately $1,500 from a second retailer, according to police reports.

A search on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, of the vehicle believed to be utilized by the suspects, recovered five luxury handbags, $378 in cash, and 0.93 grams of suspected cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Division at 808-244-6493.

Police have not released the identity of the suspects saying mug shots, names, and other identifying details are no longer routinely released by the department because of a 9th Circuit ruling that once online, the information remains public indefinitely, even if charges are dropped or the person is found not guilty. However, police say exceptions exist when public safety or crime prevention justifies the release, such as warning the public about dangerous fugitives.