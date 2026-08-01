Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announces 2026 Community Enrichment Program recipients

Celebration of the Arts. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announced July 28 that 49 organizations from throughout the state will receive a total of $1.5 million to support 60 programs via the 2026 Community Enrichment Program.

Funding supports community-based events and experiences that celebrate Hawaiʻi’s culture, natural resources and sense of place.

Funding is provided for unique, authentic experiences developed by communities for residents and visitors. Eligible projects include those focused on agriculture, culture, culinary arts, education, health and wellness, nature, sports and voluntourism.

Photo from past Mahiʻai2Visit. (Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)

“Community-based organizations play an important role in creating experiences that reflect the character and diversity of our islands,” said Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Caroline Anderson in a state release. “Through the Community Enrichment Program, we’re supporting initiatives that strengthen communities, celebrate local culture and create meaningful experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

The selected projects run from July through December and represent a diverse range of cultural festivals, agricultural events, educational programs, sporting events and community experiences throughout the state.

Selected projects, dates and organizations follow.

Statewide

Hot Kupuna Nights. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Dates Project Organization Island July 17-19 and Aug. 22 8th Garden Island Boogie Board Classic and 18th Hubb Keiki Fest Kaikeha Kauaʻi and Oʻahu July-November Hot Kūpuna Nights Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island September-December Hawaiʻi Stays with You: Voluntourism Expansion Program Kanu Hawaiʻi Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island Oct. 18 and Nov. 8 Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival — Kona and Kauaʻi Ki-Hoʻalu Foundation Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi December Mahiʻai2Visit Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui, Lānaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island

Lānaʻi

Festivals of Aloha Lāna‘i. Photo courtesy of Darren McDaniel

Dates Project Organization Sept. 26, 2026 Lānaʻi Festivals of Aloha Festivals of Aloha

Maui



































Dates Project Organization July 2026 Mālama Pono Pacific Whale Foundation July and September 2026 Hui Noʻeau Exhibitions: Celebrating the Visual Arts of Hawaiʻi Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center July, October and December 2026 Hāna Arts Hōʻike — Summer Concert and Community Event Series Hāna Arts July-December 2026 Reclaiming ʻĀina Momona: Restoring the Kapoho Loko Iʻa Kalo Hawaiʻi Land Trust July-December 2026 E Kanu Kākou “Let’s Plant Together” Auwahi Forest Restoration Project July-December 2026 Wailuku First Friday Festivals of Aloha Aug. 14, 2026 Lahaina O-Bon Festival Festivals of Aloha Aug. 21-22, 2026 Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival Festivals of Aloha Sept. 5, 2026 Lā ʻUlu Breadfruit Day 2026 Maui Nui Botanical Gardens Sept. 11-12, 2026 Lights for Lahaina Aloha Amplified Sept. 18-19, 2026 Celebration of the Arts Festivals of Aloha Sept. 27, 2026 ʻUkulele Festival 2026 Maui Arts and Cultural Center Oct. 17-24, 2026 Hāna Festivals of Aloha Festivals of Aloha October-December 2026 Mahalo Quest Series Aloha Amplified

Molokaʻi











Dates Project Organization July 17-18, 2026 2026 Molokaʻi Holokai Hoʻolauleʻa Youth in Motion Sept. 25, 2026 Molokaʻi Canoe Festivals Presents Kulāia 2026 ʻAha Kukui O Molokaʻi Oct. 9, 2026 Molokaʻi Festivals of Aloha Festivals of Aloha

Visit the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority website for additional information.