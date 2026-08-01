Maui Arts & Entertainment

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announces 2026 Community Enrichment Program recipients

August 1, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
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Celebration of the Arts. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announced July 28 that 49 organizations from throughout the state will receive a total of $1.5 million to support 60 programs via the 2026 Community Enrichment Program.

Funding supports community-based events and experiences that celebrate Hawaiʻi’s culture, natural resources and sense of place.

Funding is provided for unique, authentic experiences developed by communities for residents and visitors. Eligible projects include those focused on agriculture, culture, culinary arts, education, health and wellness, nature, sports and voluntourism.

Photo from past Mahiʻai2Visit. (Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)

“Community-based organizations play an important role in creating experiences that reflect the character and diversity of our islands,” said Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Caroline Anderson in a state release. “Through the Community Enrichment Program, we’re supporting initiatives that strengthen communities, celebrate local culture and create meaningful experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

The selected projects run from July through December and represent a diverse range of cultural festivals, agricultural events, educational programs, sporting events and community experiences throughout the state.

Selected projects, dates and organizations follow.

Statewide

Hot Kupuna Nights. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
DatesProjectOrganizationIsland
July 17-19 and Aug. 228th Garden Island Boogie Board Classic and 18th Hubb Keiki FestKaikehaKauaʻi and Oʻahu
July-NovemberHot Kūpuna NightsHawaiian Music Perpetuation SocietyOʻahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island
September-DecemberHawaiʻi Stays with You: Voluntourism Expansion ProgramKanu HawaiʻiKauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island
Oct. 18 and Nov. 8Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival — Kona and KauaʻiKi-Hoʻalu FoundationHawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi
DecemberMahiʻai2VisitHawaiʻi Agricultural FoundationKauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui, Lānaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island

Lānaʻi

Festivals of Aloha Lāna‘i. Photo courtesy of Darren McDaniel
DatesProjectOrganization
Sept. 26, 2026Lānaʻi Festivals of AlohaFestivals of Aloha

Maui

  • Lights for Lahaina. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Lahaina Obon. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Lā Ulu Breadfruit Day. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Hāna Festivals of Aloha. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Hāna Arts. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Wailuku First Fridays. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • ʻUkulele Festival (2026) Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Soto Zen Bon Festival. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
DatesProjectOrganization
July 2026Mālama PonoPacific Whale Foundation
July and September 2026Hui Noʻeau Exhibitions: Celebrating the Visual Arts of HawaiʻiHui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center
July, October and December 2026Hāna Arts Hōʻike — Summer Concert and Community Event SeriesHāna Arts
July-December 2026Reclaiming ʻĀina Momona: Restoring the Kapoho Loko Iʻa KaloHawaiʻi Land Trust
July-December 2026E Kanu Kākou “Let’s Plant Together”Auwahi Forest Restoration Project
July-December 2026Wailuku First FridayFestivals of Aloha
Aug. 14, 2026Lahaina O-Bon FestivalFestivals of Aloha
Aug. 21-22, 2026Emma Farden Sharpe Hula FestivalFestivals of Aloha
Sept. 5, 2026Lā ʻUlu Breadfruit Day 2026Maui Nui Botanical Gardens
Sept. 11-12, 2026Lights for LahainaAloha Amplified
Sept. 18-19, 2026Celebration of the ArtsFestivals of Aloha
Sept. 27, 2026ʻUkulele Festival 2026Maui Arts and Cultural Center
Oct. 17-24, 2026Hāna Festivals of AlohaFestivals of Aloha
October-December 2026Mahalo Quest SeriesAloha Amplified

Molokaʻi

  • Molokaʻi Molokai. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Molokaʻi Festivals of Aloha. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
  • Molokaʻi Canoe Festival. Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
DatesProjectOrganization
July 17-18, 20262026 Molokaʻi Holokai HoʻolauleʻaYouth in Motion
Sept. 25, 2026Molokaʻi Canoe Festivals Presents Kulāia 2026ʻAha Kukui O Molokaʻi
Oct. 9, 2026Molokaʻi Festivals of AlohaFestivals of Aloha

Visit the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority website for additional information.

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