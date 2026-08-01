Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announces 2026 Community Enrichment Program recipients
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announced July 28 that 49 organizations from throughout the state will receive a total of $1.5 million to support 60 programs via the 2026 Community Enrichment Program.
Funding supports community-based events and experiences that celebrate Hawaiʻi’s culture, natural resources and sense of place.
Funding is provided for unique, authentic experiences developed by communities for residents and visitors. Eligible projects include those focused on agriculture, culture, culinary arts, education, health and wellness, nature, sports and voluntourism.
“Community-based organizations play an important role in creating experiences that reflect the character and diversity of our islands,” said Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Caroline Anderson in a state release. “Through the Community Enrichment Program, we’re supporting initiatives that strengthen communities, celebrate local culture and create meaningful experiences for residents and visitors alike.”
The selected projects run from July through December and represent a diverse range of cultural festivals, agricultural events, educational programs, sporting events and community experiences throughout the state.
Selected projects, dates and organizations follow.
Statewide
|Dates
|Project
|Organization
|Island
|July 17-19 and Aug. 22
|8th Garden Island Boogie Board Classic and 18th Hubb Keiki Fest
|Kaikeha
|Kauaʻi and Oʻahu
|July-November
|Hot Kūpuna Nights
|Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society
|Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island
|September-December
|Hawaiʻi Stays with You: Voluntourism Expansion Program
|Kanu Hawaiʻi
|Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island
|Oct. 18 and Nov. 8
|Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival — Kona and Kauaʻi
|Ki-Hoʻalu Foundation
|Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi
|December
|Mahiʻai2Visit
|Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation
|Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Maui, Lānaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island
Lānaʻi
|Dates
|Project
|Organization
|Sept. 26, 2026
|Lānaʻi Festivals of Aloha
|Festivals of Aloha
Maui
|Dates
|Project
|Organization
|July 2026
|Mālama Pono
|Pacific Whale Foundation
|July and September 2026
|Hui Noʻeau Exhibitions: Celebrating the Visual Arts of Hawaiʻi
|Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center
|July, October and December 2026
|Hāna Arts Hōʻike — Summer Concert and Community Event Series
|Hāna Arts
|July-December 2026
|Reclaiming ʻĀina Momona: Restoring the Kapoho Loko Iʻa Kalo
|Hawaiʻi Land Trust
|July-December 2026
|E Kanu Kākou “Let’s Plant Together”
|Auwahi Forest Restoration Project
|July-December 2026
|Wailuku First Friday
|Festivals of Aloha
|Aug. 14, 2026
|Lahaina O-Bon Festival
|Festivals of Aloha
|Aug. 21-22, 2026
|Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival
|Festivals of Aloha
|Sept. 5, 2026
|Lā ʻUlu Breadfruit Day 2026
|Maui Nui Botanical Gardens
|Sept. 11-12, 2026
|Lights for Lahaina
|Aloha Amplified
|Sept. 18-19, 2026
|Celebration of the Arts
|Festivals of Aloha
|Sept. 27, 2026
|ʻUkulele Festival 2026
|Maui Arts and Cultural Center
|Oct. 17-24, 2026
|Hāna Festivals of Aloha
|Festivals of Aloha
|October-December 2026
|Mahalo Quest Series
|Aloha Amplified
Molokaʻi
|Dates
|Project
|Organization
|July 17-18, 2026
|2026 Molokaʻi Holokai Hoʻolauleʻa
|Youth in Motion
|Sept. 25, 2026
|Molokaʻi Canoe Festivals Presents Kulāia 2026
|ʻAha Kukui O Molokaʻi
|Oct. 9, 2026
|Molokaʻi Festivals of Aloha
|Festivals of Aloha
Visit the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority website for additional information.