House committee approves funding for invasive species strike teams

The Kiwikiu is a rare and endangered bird species found nowhere else but on Maui. PC: Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

The US House Natural Resources Committee unanimously approved a bill deploying specialized strike teams to combat invasive species. The legislation authorizes $10 million annually, protecting native ecosystems from severe ecological damage.

US Rep. Ed Case announced the committee action on Friday. Case said the National Wildlife Refuge System Invasive Species Strike Team Act expands federal efforts to manage emerging environmental threats across the country. Case introduced the measure after federal experts toured Oʻahu to research the effects of invasive plants and animals on island communities.

“Hawaiʻi in particular faces unique challenges from invasive species,” Case said. “Our isolation has led to the evolution of many endemic species that are found nowhere else on Earth.”

Congressman James Moylan of Guam joined Case to introduce the measure. Moylan said invasive species threaten native ecosystems, agriculture and the island economy.

The bill legally establishes an existing US Fish and Wildlife Service program. Case said this shifts the federal approach from reactive management to a strategic, ecosystem-wide framework. The program places multiple teams in all nine federal regions to execute strategies tailored to local conditions.

Executive Director Jonnetta “Jonee” Leinaʻala Peters of the Conservation Council for Hawaiʻi said early detection is critical in protecting endangered and threatened species. The measure prioritizes identifying, reporting and eradicating invasive species in the National Wildlife Refuge System and surrounding areas, she said.

National Wildlife Federation senior manager of wildlife policy Jill Feldhusen said the regional teams will help refuges respond rapidly before invasive species cause lasting harm.

The legislation directs federal experts to produce a report advising how the strike teams can continue to help Hawaiʻi and other island territories. It also mandates standardized procedures and annual reports to Congress to track progress.

The bill authorizes the $10 million in annual funding from fiscal year 2027 through 2033. The full House now awaits action on the measure.