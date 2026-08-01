REALTORS Association of Maui Community Foundation awards scholarships to 39 Maui County students

2026 REALTORS Association of Maui Community Foundation Presidential Scholarship award recipients

The REALTORS Association of Maui Community Foundation (RAMCF) has awarded scholarships to 39 outstanding students from Maui County through its 2026 Presidential Scholarship program.

The recipients, who include graduating high school seniors and students already enrolled in college or trade school, were recognized at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center during a scholarship awards luncheon celebrating their academic achievements, community involvement, and aspirations for higher education.

Since its inception in 1989, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship program has provided more than $1,021,000 in financial support to nearly a thousand Maui County students pursuing their educational goals.

“Our theme this year is, ‘When we serve, we are uplifted.’ These scholarships are one of the many ways REALTORS have the privilege of serving our community,” said RAM President Georgie Tamayose. “By investing in these remarkable students today, we’re helping create a stronger Maui for tomorrow. Their dedication, perseverance, and desire to give back inspire all of us, and we’re honored to be part of their journey.”

One $1,500 scholarship was awarded to the highest-scoring applicant in the 2026 pool, Mya Pililaau, in honor of the late Allen Constantino, a beloved REALTOR and member of the Keller Williams Realty Maui ʻohana who lost his life in the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires while trying to save his mother.

The Allen Constantino Memorial Scholarship, first awarded in 2024, was created through a community fundraising effort led by Keller Williams Realty Maui and supported by donors who wanted to honor Allen’s legacy. It recognizes recipients who demonstrate academic excellence, strong extracurricular involvement, and the personal drive that embodies Allen’s spirit.

“Allen believed in putting people first, whether they were family, friends, clients, or members of the community,” said Keone Ball, Principal Broker at Keller Williams Realty Maui. “Keller Williams Realty Maui is honored to recognize a student who embodies those same values. We hope this scholarship supports Mya as she pursues her educational goals and the opportunities ahead.”

The 2026 RAMCF Presidential Scholarship recipients are:

Kailei Abellanida

Aleizay Rose Angel

Abigail Ankney

Mekayla Bandy

Sadie-Lyn Barbosa

Gianna Bulusan

Myah Doolin

Bianca Haugg

Kiana Haugg

Makena Heustis

Kailani Ibanez

Jeremiah Jacinto

Sloane Jucker

Kamakanoweo Kekauoa-Schultz

Allie Kennedy

Kaitlin Kitagawa

Jack Leone

Calli Ligienza

Layla Marrill

Caroline Martin

Cayley Obrero

Kaysa Ong

Mya Pililaau

Lilinoe Quitazol

Sienna Racoma

Keala Rodriguez

Haven Sambrano

Ginger Sconfienza

Kai Shively

Kyra Sidon

Miya Silva

Brennan Tanaka

Sophia Topinio

Mary Joy Velasquez

Shayna Villon

Janette White

Kallee Yi

Jasmyn Yun

Zoe Zane