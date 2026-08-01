UH extends fall 2026 application deadline to Aug. 14 for community colleges

PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The University of Hawaiʻi extended its fall semester application deadline for community colleges, UH Maui College, UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu to Aug. 14 to give prospective students more time to submit applications.

Fall classes begin Aug. 24.

Most students graduate debt free, with about 90% of community college graduates and nearly 70% of four-year campus graduates completing degrees without student loans.

“There has never been a better time to invest in yourself,” said Lui Hokoana, interim vice president for the UH Community Colleges. “Whether your goal is to earn a degree, gain workforce credentials, transfer to a four-year university or explore a new career, we are ready to help you get started.”

The application deadline for UH Mānoa passed. University officials encourage accepted students to enroll and register for classes.

“Many people assume they have missed their opportunity once summer is coming to an end, but that is simply not the case,” UH President Wendy Hensel said.

The 10-campus UH System offers nearly 200 degree and certificate programs. System officials provide personalized assistance with applying, financial aid, advising and registration. Students have day, evening, online and hybrid options designed to meet a variety of schedules, career goals and circumstances.

University records indicate graduates often earn higher wages and build lifetime earnings that can exceed $2 million more than individuals without a college education.

Prospective students can apply at applytouh.org.