US Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda. Courtesy photo

The American Federation of Government Employees has endorsed US Reps. Jill Tokuda and Ed Case for re-election to Congress representing Hawaiʻi in the 2026 midterm election.

Tokuda represents Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Neighbor Islands and rural Oʻahu. She has held that seat since 2023.

Voters have until Aug. 8 to cast ballots in the statewide primary election, and the general election is Nov. 3.

Case has represented Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District since 2019 and previously represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2002-2007. He currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and holds various caucus leadership positions.

Tokuda sits on the House Armed Services and Agriculture committees. She is a ranking member of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Research and Biotechnology. She is one of three Japanese-Americans who currently serve in the House of Representatives.

Both lawmakers have been supportive of the federal employee union’s legislative priorities and often are the cosponsors of bills supporting the federal workforce. Most recently, they cosponsored the Protect America’s Workforce Act (HR 2550), which would rescind President Trump’s March 2025 executive order banning collective bargaining for most of the federal workforce.

“Representatives Case and Tokuda have spent their time in Congress supporting Hawaiʻi’s working class. They have stood their ground to make Hawaiʻi a better place to work for everyone, including the federal employees we represent at AFGE,” AFGE District 12 National Vice President Mario Campos said.

Nearly 29,400 federal employees live in Hawaiʻi – caring for veterans, supporting the military and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing more than 820,000 federal and District of Columbia government workers in all functions of government. AFGE represents more than 80,000 federal employees in District 12, which includes Arizona, California, Hawaiʻi and Nevada.