Goodfellow Bros. announces waterline improvements on Pūlehu Rd. from Aug. 10 to Oct. 23, 2026

Goodfellow Bros., in conjunction with the County of Maui Department of Water Supply will be performing waterline improvements along Pūlehu Road. This project requires a road closure to motor vehicle traffic.

From Aug. 10, 2026, to Oct. 23, 2026, motorists will be required to detour around the work zone.

During the closure, there will be no through access (local traffic only) on Pūlehu Road from Ōmaʻopio Rd. intersection to Holopuni Rd. intersection. Motorists shall follow detour along Ōmaʻopio Rd., Kula Hwy., and Holopuni Rd. (see map above).

Motorists are asked to follow all traffic signage and flag persons in the area and use caution while driving in the area.