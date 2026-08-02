Maui Surf Forecast for August 03, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 04:42 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 11:27 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:19 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:42 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will stay below seasonal averages with mainly background energy throughout most of this week. The next small, long period south swell will arrive by Saturday with a slight bump in south shore surf heights through next weekend. A series of south swells are expected the following week (week of Aug 9th), which should produce surf heights at or above seasonal averages.

East facing shores will see a steady decline of the short-period wind waves tonight into Monday as the trades decrease. Small, medium period easterly swell generated from former TC Genevieve will continue to linger over the next few days.

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NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

WEST SIDE

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Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

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