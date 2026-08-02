Maui Surf Forecast for August 03, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will stay below seasonal averages with mainly background energy throughout most of this week. The next small, long period south swell will arrive by Saturday with a slight bump in south shore surf heights through next weekend. A series of south swells are expected the following week (week of Aug 9th), which should produce surf heights at or above seasonal averages.
East facing shores will see a steady decline of the short-period wind waves tonight into Monday as the trades decrease. Small, medium period easterly swell generated from former TC Genevieve will continue to linger over the next few days.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com