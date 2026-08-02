Visitor arrivals and spending up slightly on Maui in June, tourism officials report

State tourism officials report slightly more visitors in June, compared with the same month in 2025. File photo. HJI / ROB COLLIAS photo

State officials reported slight increases in visitor arrivals and spending for June 2026 as tourists spent more money daily but took shorter vacations across Hawaiʻi.

Preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism show 858,577 total visitors arrived statewide last month.

For Maui island, two years and 10 months after the August 2023 wildfires, there were 229,197 visitors to the Valley Isle in June, compared to 226,981 visitors (+1%) in June 2025. Visitor spending rose to $516.4 million in June from $511.5 million (+1%) the same month a year earlier. The average daily census on Maui was 49,596 visitors in June compared to 57,740 visitors (-14.1%) in June 2025.

In the first half of this year, there were 1,284,580 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,268,198 visitors (+1.3%) in the first half of 2025. For the first half of 2026, total visitor spending was $3.34 billion, compared to $2.97 billion (+12.3%) in the first half of 2025.

Statewide, visitors spent $1.98 billion in June 2026, marking a 0.6% increase from the same time last year. These travelers spent an average of $293 per person daily, which represents a 13.2% jump. A higher daily spend helps offset rising operational costs for local restaurants and tour operators in places like Lāhainā and Wailuku.

The average length of stay dropped to 7.86 days from 8.86 days a year ago. Shorter trips leave Maui County businesses with fewer days to capture vacation dollars.

Visitors from the US West and US East drove the slight growth. The department reported 486,117 arrivals from the US West and 243,360 arrivals from the US East.

International markets showed declines. Japanese visitor arrivals fell 4.2%, and Canadian arrivals dropped 15%.

Department Director James Kunane Tokioka said the domestic growth offset the fewer visitors arriving from international markets.

“Despite challenges associated with exchange rates and rising costs, Hawaiʻi’s core markets continue to visit the state,” Tokioka said.

Airlines increased capacity to Hawaiʻi, flying 5,416 transpacific flights with more than 1.1 million seats in June 2026.