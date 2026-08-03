2026 Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival, Aug. 21–22, 2026 at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. PC: courtesy

The beloved Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival returns to Lahaina at the beautifully reimagined Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows on Aug. 21–22, 2026. This free, family-friendly celebration of hula and Hawaiian culture features hālau hula from across Maui, cultural workshops, keiki activities, Hawai‘i-made artisans, and live Hawaiian music, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kāʻanapali Beach.

Return to the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows for the Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival on stunning Kāʻanapali Beach. Enjoy waived resort fees and free self-parking when you book using the exclusive festival link. Experience oceanfront comfort, genuine aloha, and the convenience of staying just steps from all the festival festivities!

The festivities begin on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at “The Branches,” the resort’s signature gathering oasis. Enjoy live performances by the 2025 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Champion Namaka Pauʻole and the legendary, Ho‘okena, celebrating 40 years of Mele Hawai‘i. Guests are also invited to browse and support a curated collection of local artisans and crafters while enjoying island-inspired favorites and local-style cuisine specially prepared by the culinary team at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, enjoy a full day of hula, culture, and community at “The Branches” from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Experience performances by some of Maui’s premier hālau hula performances while browsing local artisans and crafters, savoring local-style food and refreshments prepared by the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows culinary team, and enjoying complimentary keiki activities throughout the day.

Featured Hālau Hula:

Nā Pua O Kapi‘olani Hula Studio , Kumu Hula Holoaumoku Ralar

, Kumu Hula Holoaumoku Ralar N ā pili Kai Foundation , Kumu Hula Holoaumoku Ralar

, Kumu Hula Holoaumoku Ralar Hālau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, Nā Kumu Hula Haunani & ʻIliahi Parades

Nā Kumu Hula Haunani & ʻIliahi Parades Hālau Ka‘uluokala, Nā Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero & Kaui Krueger

Nā Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero & Kaui Krueger Hālau Ke‘ala Kahinano O Puna, Kumu Hula Joy Salvador

Kumu Hula Joy Salvador Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona

Three complimentary cultural workshops will also be offered:

10:30 a.m. – Place names of Maui Komohana with author and Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata featuring his book ʻOhuʻohu nā Mauna o ʻEʻeka: Place Names of Maui Komohana

Place names of Maui Komohana with author and Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata featuring his book 12:30 p.m. – ʻUkulele Workshop with Jason Jerome of Lahaina Music

ʻUkulele Workshop with Jason Jerome of Lahaina Music 2 p.m. – Hula Workshop with Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, teaching the beloved mele “Lahainaluna” from his album Kahekeonāpua

Note: Workshop times and locations are subject to change.

Reserve your workshop space by completing the registration form: festivalsofaloha.org/hulafestival

The festival honors the legacy of renowned Kumu Hula Emma Farden Sharpe, who made it her mission to preserve and perpetuate hula and Hawaiian culture. The festival began as an extension of Nā Mele O Maui, a choral competition for Maui County school students, and evolved into a celebration of both kahiko (ancient) and ‘auana (modern) hula. Although the festival phased out in the early 1990s, today we continue to honor Aunty Emma’s vision and commitment through this revitalized celebration.

Supporters include: County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, ‘Ohana Farden, Pacific Media Group – KPOA 93.5 FM, and the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.

For more information, visit: festivalsofaloha.org/hulafestival and facebook.com/efshf