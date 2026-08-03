County Office on Aging, Pacific Cancer Foundation offer free, six-week workshop on surviving cancer

Individuals living with cancer, cancer survivors and their caregivers are invited to participate in “Cancer: Thriving & Surviving,” a free six-week workshop designed to help participants build practical skills for living well during and after a cancer diagnosis.

The Maui County Office on Aging (MCOA), in partnership with the Pacific Cancer Foundation, is offering the program. It is made possible, in part, through funding from the State of Hawaiʻi Healthy Aging Partnership Program, administered by the Maui County Office on Aging. The funding supports evidence-based health promotion programs that empower individuals to better manage chronic health conditions and improve their quality of life.

Developed by Stanford University, this evidence-based program provides a supportive environment where participants learn strategies to manage fatigue, stress, difficult emotions, communication challenges and other aspects of daily life while living with cancer. Caregivers, family members and support persons are also encouraged to attend.

The workshop will be facilitated by certified “Cancer: Thriving & Surviving” trainers and cancer survivors Gretchen Voxland and Regine Lang-Miles, who bring both professional expertise and personal experience to guide participants through the program.

The workshop will be held every Wednesday from Aug. 5 to Sept. 9, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. The program is free. Light healthy refreshments will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring their own breakfast or snacks.

“This workshop empowers participants with practical tools to navigate the physical and emotional challenges of cancer while connecting with others who understand the journey,” said Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, County Executive on Aging. “We are grateful to partner with the Pacific Cancer Foundation to bring this valuable evidence-based program to our community.”

Space is limited. Advance registration is encouraged by calling the Pacific Cancer Foundation at 808-242-7661 or online at www.pacificcancerfoundation.org/calendar.