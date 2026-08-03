Maui Community comes together to celebrate women in wellness

PC: Romel Ancheta of With you and Company.

An estimated 300 people came together to support 45 women-owned businesses at the annual Empower Her Expo on Sunday, hosted by Leslie Garo of Mālama Yo Mama. The event took place at the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center, and the event focused on empowerment, positivity, and inspiration.

The purpose of the Empower Her Expos is to highlight a specific business industry and to honor women in business. Organizers say the gathering “proves that collaboration is greater than competition and that there is room for everyone in the business industry with a mix of new and established businesses to encourage a support system.”

This year the theme was centered around wellness. There was a wide variety of vendors, including skincare, self-care shopping, items from local jewelers and designers, fresh-pressed juices, matcha, locally made goods from farmers and more. There were also free activities such as a photobooth sponsored by Maui Select Photobooth, resources that supported the wellness theme such as Imua Family Services, Maui Behavioral Health Resources, Parents and Children Together, free activities from Friends and Faire, National Life Group and opportunities from Junior Chamber International Maui.

The event also showcased a wellness panel from Dr. Anya Vierra of Pacific Pelvic Health, Nadia Hussain, community dietitian, and Randi Paulos, fitness instructor, who shared knowledge and experience about the wellness industry. There were also free demos of yoga from Brianna Collo of Bri on the Move and a free demo of Muay Thai by Lyka Reed of Ebb n Flo Maui.

Special guests included Chloe Manlansing, 2026 Miss Maui Filipina, Olivia Tom, Miss Hawai’i Teen USA, and Eden Keolani Stewart, Mrs. Hawaiʻi America 2026, who are all advancing to the next level of competition representing Hawaiʻi.

The event also featured music from DJ Stylz and live music from Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pauʻole and a high-energy and uplifting emcee Kapizzle with assistance from Olivia Tom. Maui High School senior, Rya Ortogero was able to help with coordination of the event and created her own jewelry, set-up a booth and networked with business owners and the community as this event was used for her Senior Project.

The event is set to be held again in August 2027. The theme for the event is Empower Her: Arts in motion, highlighting anyone in the art industry. For more information, email malamayomama101@gmail.com.