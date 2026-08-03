Maui Junior Golf Championship Tournament results

Maui Junior Golf Association

The Maui Junior Golf Association wrapped up an exciting two-day Championship Tournament after a weekend of competitive golf, determination, and outstanding performances from junior golfers.

The championship began on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Kāʻanapali Kai Course, where strong winds challenged every player throughout the day. The difficult conditions were reflected on the scorecards, but juniors battled through with resilience and sportsmanship.

The tournament concluded at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course, where players faced another demanding test. Despite the challenging conditions, these young golfers gave their best from the first tee to the final putt, according to organizers.

Maui Junior Golf Association

Championship Results

Boys 15–18

1st Place – Lakota Lee – 147

– 147 2nd Place – Owen Hegrenes – 148

– 148 3rd Place – Landon Oshita – 158

– 158 Kalani Douglas – 162

Aaron Hall – 167

Makela Rutherford Storm – 168

Kainalu Everett – 168

Kanoa Parsons – 174

Connor Wasano – 179

Kiptyn Yamazaki – 189

Daz Burns – 202

Girls 15–18

1st Place – Naiya Hamasaki – 158

– 158 2nd Place – Briza Tibayan – 165 (won by scorecard playoff)

– 165 (won by scorecard playoff) 3rd Place – Ashley Iwalani Jamin – 165

– 165 Ava Kawahara – 167

Kelsey Reul – 168

Anela Hafoka – 178

Emi McMillen – 179

Boys 13–14

1st Place – Jayce Soberano – 160

– 160 2nd Place – Graham Garcia – 162

– 162 3rd Place – Felix Eisenberg – 172

– 172 Caz Fuchigami – 173

Taz Lord – 186

Quinn Begley – 189

Ethan Toguchi – 217

Girls 13–14

1st Place – Coco Arnds – 171

– 171 2nd Place – Blake Riglos – 179

– 179 3rd Place – Kinsey Reul – 190

11–12 Tournament Division

1st Place – Aubrey Santander – 148

– 148 2nd Place – Kye Rosete – 155

– 155 3rd Place – Kamden Tantillo – 182

– 182 Ethan Ong – 188

Greyson Molina – 195

Maverick Garcia – 200

Mateo Leong – 232

9–10 Division (9 Holes)

1st Place – Mia Viescas – 86

– 86 2nd Place – Paisley Cabico – 87

– 87 3rd Place – Anika Kochev – 106

– 106 Kasen Helle – 108

Kiki Olivier-Gabriel Kaufmann – 109

Kalel Ferguson de Amorim – 121

8 & Under Division (9 Holes)

1st Place – Cohen Garcia – 81

– 81 2nd Place – Ava Kochev – 83