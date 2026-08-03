Maui Junior Golf Championship Tournament results
The Maui Junior Golf Association wrapped up an exciting two-day Championship Tournament after a weekend of competitive golf, determination, and outstanding performances from junior golfers.
The championship began on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Kāʻanapali Kai Course, where strong winds challenged every player throughout the day. The difficult conditions were reflected on the scorecards, but juniors battled through with resilience and sportsmanship.
The tournament concluded at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course, where players faced another demanding test. Despite the challenging conditions, these young golfers gave their best from the first tee to the final putt, according to organizers.
Championship Results
Boys 15–18
- 1st Place – Lakota Lee – 147
- 2nd Place – Owen Hegrenes – 148
- 3rd Place – Landon Oshita – 158
- Kalani Douglas – 162
- Aaron Hall – 167
- Makela Rutherford Storm – 168
- Kainalu Everett – 168
- Kanoa Parsons – 174
- Connor Wasano – 179
- Kiptyn Yamazaki – 189
- Daz Burns – 202
Girls 15–18
- 1st Place – Naiya Hamasaki – 158
- 2nd Place – Briza Tibayan – 165 (won by scorecard playoff)
- 3rd Place – Ashley Iwalani Jamin – 165
- Ava Kawahara – 167
- Kelsey Reul – 168
- Anela Hafoka – 178
- Emi McMillen – 179
Boys 13–14
- 1st Place – Jayce Soberano – 160
- 2nd Place – Graham Garcia – 162
- 3rd Place – Felix Eisenberg – 172
- Caz Fuchigami – 173
- Taz Lord – 186
- Quinn Begley – 189
- Ethan Toguchi – 217
Girls 13–14
- 1st Place – Coco Arnds – 171
- 2nd Place – Blake Riglos – 179
- 3rd Place – Kinsey Reul – 190
11–12 Tournament Division
- 1st Place – Aubrey Santander – 148
- 2nd Place – Kye Rosete – 155
- 3rd Place – Kamden Tantillo – 182
- Ethan Ong – 188
- Greyson Molina – 195
- Maverick Garcia – 200
- Mateo Leong – 232
9–10 Division (9 Holes)
- 1st Place – Mia Viescas – 86
- 2nd Place – Paisley Cabico – 87
- 3rd Place – Anika Kochev – 106
- Kasen Helle – 108
- Kiki Olivier-Gabriel Kaufmann – 109
- Kalel Ferguson de Amorim – 121
8 & Under Division (9 Holes)
- 1st Place – Cohen Garcia – 81
- 2nd Place – Ava Kochev – 83