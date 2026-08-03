Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole. PC: Hawai’i Senate Democrats / Facebook

Our Revolution, a national progressive grassroots political organization originating from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, has endorsed state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole in the Aug. 8 Democratic primary for Hawaiʻi’s 1st Congressional District.

Keohokalole, a lifelong Oʻahu resident who currently chairs the state Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection, is running on a platform focused on lowering the cost of living, increasing affordable housing, protecting health care and expanding transparency, accountability and public access in government.

In announcing the endorsement, Our Revolution Executive Director Joseph Geevarghese criticized establishment politics and incumbents who rely on seniority while avoiding debates.

Geevarghese praised Keohokalole for taking legislative action on campaign finance rather than merely discussing it, describing the state senator as “the fighter this moment demands.”

The endorsement brings the backing of an independent organizing group that focuses on electing progressive candidates and countering corporate interests.