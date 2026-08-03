Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics presents Flow & Glow wellness event at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows
Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics presents its inaugural Flow & Glow Wellness Event, a community-focused morning celebrating wellness, movement, local businesses, and connection. The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, at the beautiful Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in Kāʻanapali.
Created to inspire healthy living while supporting Maui’s thriving community of local entrepreneurs, Flow & Glow blends fitness, wellness, shopping, and self-care into one unforgettable oceanfront experience. Residents and visitors alike are invited to begin their Sunday surrounded by Maui’s natural beauty while discovering some of the island’s favorite wellness and lifestyle brands.
The morning begins with an oceanfront yoga class led by local instructor Raelle.
Yoga Check-In: 6:45 a.m.
Oceanfront Yoga: 7–8 a.m.
Yoga is $25 per person and is limited to 30 participants. Each yoga participant will receive a thoughtfully curated swag bag featuring wellness and beauty gifts from participating businesses.
Following yoga, guests are invited to explore the Flow & Glow Vendor Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., which is free and open to the public. The market will feature local businesses offering wellness services, artisan goods, shopping, refreshments, demonstrations, and exclusive event-only promotions.
Participating Vendors & Partners
- Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics (Host)
- Partner Up Hawaiʻi
- Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows
- Auntie Shell’s Coffee
- Reset Maui
- Mai Swimwear
- Pacific Pelvic Health
- Indinahoa Jewelry
- Maui Sun Design
- Kāʻanapali Kissed
- Handdrawn Temporary Tattoos
Guests can enjoy:
- Oceanfront yoga overlooking Kāʻanapali Beach
- Shopping from Maui-owned businesses
- Coffee and refreshments
- Wellness experiences
- Exclusive event-only specials
- Giveaways and curated swag bags
- Opportunities to meet local wellness professionals and artisans
- A morning of community, connection, and self-care
“At Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics, we believe wellness extends far beyond skincare and aesthetics,” said Stefanie Roberts, ARNP, founder and owner of Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics. “Flow & Glow was created to bring people together, support local businesses, and encourage healthy living in one of Maui’s most beautiful settings. We hope every guest leaves feeling inspired, refreshed, and more connected to our incredible community.”
As a locally owned Maui business, Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics is passionate about creating experiences that support fellow small businesses while encouraging residents and visitors alike to prioritize their health and well-being. Flow & Glow celebrates the spirit of aloha by bringing together movement, wellness, shopping, and community in a welcoming oceanfront environment.
The event marks the beginning of what Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics hopes will become an annual celebration of wellness, community, and local businesses on Maui, creating a tradition that continues to inspire connection and support for years to come.
Event Details
- Flow & Glow Wellness Event
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026
- Yoga Check-In: 6:45 a.m.
- Oceanfront Yoga: 7–8 a.m.
- Vendor Market: 8–11 a.m.
- Location: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, 2780 Kāʻanapali Parkway, Lahaina, HI 96761
- Yoga: $25 per person (Limited to 30 participants)
- Vendor Market: Free and open to the public
- Registration: Advance registration for yoga is encouraged as space is limited. The vendor market is free for everyone to attend.
For additional information, yoga registration, or media inquiries, contact: Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics. Website: www.nokaoi-aesthetics.com