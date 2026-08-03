Office of Elections moves Into State Capitol ahead of Election Day. PC: courtesy State Department of Accounting and General Services

The state capitol has become a hive of activity to support Primary Election Day on Aug. 8. The Office of Elections moved into the Capitol on July 27 to set up ballot counting and processing operations.

Administratively attached to the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), the Office of Elections team moves into the capitol 18 days prior to a primary election to support ballot counting and other election functions.

The Senate Chamber is set up for ballot tabulations on the night of the primary election. Prior to tabulation, volunteers open and sort the ballots that arrive, including tens of thousands of mail-in ballots, in a room on the third floor. Workers and volunteers will be preparing the ballots six days a week (Monday through Saturday) through election day.

Office of Elections moves Into State Capitol ahead of Election Day. PC: courtesy State Department of Accounting and General Services

Well over 100,000 ballots have arrived by mail as of July 30. Ballots are not counted until the last vote is cast.

Four hundred volunteers have joined the effort statewide; 200 at the capitol. All of those people work in shifts (all 200 people are not at the capitol at the same time.)

Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 and will accommodate the last person in line as of 7 p.m. To ensure your vote is counted, you must be in line at a voter service center, or your voted mail ballot must be received by the deadline.

Office of Elections moves Into State Capitol ahead of Election Day. PC: courtesy State Department of Accounting and General Services

For all your official election information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).