Retiring CEO Debbie Cabebe praised after 26-year career at MEO

Retiring Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe shares a congratulatory hug Friday. PC: MEO

Debbie Cabebe, the leader of one of Maui County’s largest nonprofits, was given a rousing send-off to retirement Friday before a full house of more than 150 family, friends, staff and community leaders at Maui Economic Opportunity.

Speakers included Mayor Richard Bissen, Council Chair Alice Lee, state Sen. Troy Hashimoto, retired Executive Director of MEO partner Hale Mahaolu and MEO Board President Ned Davis, as well as longtime friend and Chief Programs Officer Gay Sibonga and Executive Director Maggie Batantan, who succeeded Cabebe as CEO on Saturday.

More than 150 family, friends, MEO staff, board members and partners, and government leaders packed the Maui Economic Opportunity classrooms Friday to send retiring CEO Debbie Cabebe off to retirement. PC: MEO

In the audience were Council Members Yuki Lei Sugimura, Tom Cook, Gabe Johnson, a former MEO Board Member, and Kauanoe Batangan, and state Reps. Kyle Yamashita and Tyson Miyake, as well as executive directors of partner nonprofits and individuals supported by MEO programs.

The speakers praised Cabebe’s 26-year career at MEO ‒ the last 9 years as CEO ‒ and cited her leadership skills, mentoring, compassion, commitment and dedication, especially guiding the agency and supporting the community during the COVID-19 and 2023 wildfires crises.

Retiring CEO Debbie Cabebe and her successor, Maggie Batangan, pose for a photo. PC: MEO

“Thank you for believing in people, leading with compassion and for leaving MEO stronger than you found it,” said Sibonga, whose friendship with Cabebe goes back to the days of the old Liberty House department store. “Your legacy is not measured only in the programs you built or the millions of dollars you secured. It is measured by the lives you’ve changed, the people you mentored, the community you strengthened and the countless hearts you’ve touched along the way.”

Sibonga was Cabebe’s second-in-command as Chief Operating Officer in the aftermath of the wildfire and praised decisions made during those heartbreaking times. Many community leaders pressed MEO to run a myriad of support programs, but Cabebe carefully selected programs in which MEO had expertise, experience and capability and handed off the others to historic and new partners that were better suited and able.

Chief Programs Officer Gay Sibonga served as Cabebe’s second in command as Chief Operating Officer before taking the CPO post. PC: MEO

“She understood that true leadership isn’t about doing everything,” said Sibonga. “It’s about ensuring people receive the help they need.”

And for those programs that MEO did operate, Board President Davis noted that “the scale was immense.”

“The structure to support all of this was built on the fly, like building the car while driving it down the road. It was a tremendous accomplishment and tremendous thing to do for our community.”

Cabebe was hired in 2000 by then-Executive Director Gladys Baisa as Human Resources Manager, then rose through the ranks becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2011 and Chief Executive Officer in 2017.

“Laverne & Shirley” tribute from Cabebe to their friendship that preceded their days at MEO. Sibonga and Cabebe were often referred to as Laverne and Shirley from the old TV sitcom, though Cabebe says there is a debate about who was who. IT Manager Guy Aguirre is in the photo. PC: MEO

In her earlier years, Cabebe brought her HR experience from the private sector and led MEO’s transition to modern business and employment practices. She instituted formal hiring processes with job descriptions and separation protocols, wrote anti-discrimination and other 21st Century labor policies, and employed stricter budgeting and fiscal procedures.

She led the effort to bring MEO’s Youth Services program to Moloka`i. Kaohi offers in-school and after-school suicide, bullying, drug, alcohol and smoking prevention programs to middle and high schoolers while offering leadership, community service and cultural activities. She helped build up transportation services in the rural communities on Moloka`i and Lana`i and in East Maui.

MEO’s operating budget grew from $16 million to $37 million during her tenure as CEO.

Mayor Bissen echoed several speakers in saying: “You did exactly what all good leaders do. You’ve left this organization better than you found it.”

State Sen. Hashimoto said that Cabebe had many big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of leaders such as Joe Souki and Baisa.

“There are some big personalities, but I believe she made her own distinct mark,” he said.

The state senator also praised Cabebe for her succession planning with almost a full year of acquainting and preparing Batangan for the top leadership post at MEO.

Cabebe praised her predecessors and staff, adding that “it really does take a village” to do the job and succeed. “Everybody pitched in to make this happen.”

“MEO is bigger than one person. I am fortunate to have so many inspirational leaders before me” and a staff that would show up and persevere during the most stressful, exhausting and trying times to support those in need in the community.

“When I walked through those doors I never dreamt how profoundly working here would change my life,” she said.

“I am excited for this next chapter,” Cabebe continued. “I truly believe MEO is in an extremely good position to move forward and take it to the next level. That’s what you hope for as a leader. You want to see it get better and better.

“And with Maggie (Batangan) at the helm and her team you are going to see some amazing things happen.”