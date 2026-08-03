Tagging whales from the sky: Humpback whale research reaches new heights off Maui

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Marine mammal research has attained new heights as scientists at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa are deploying noninvasive suction-cup tags onto humpback whales using drones.

raditionally, researchers from the Marine Mammal Research Program (MMRP) in the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology approached animals closely via boats, deploying tags using a seven-meter carbon fiber pole. Now, technological advances are allowing the team to tag whales from the sky, dramatically shifting how marine data is collected.

During their February 2026 field season off the coast of Maui, the MMRP team successfully utilized drones to deploy Customized Animal Tracking Solution (CATS) accelerometer tags. This innovative method provides a safer, less invasive tag deployment system for both the marine mammals and the human researchers. The team can deploy tags from several hundred meters away from their research vessel—greatly minimizing human intrusion.

“We do not need to get close to the whales to tag them, so we don’t disturb them,” said Lars Bejder, MMRP researcher. “Additionally, we are able to tag whales that we previously were not able to approach and get close to. This opens up many new opportunities for low-impact research on whales and dolphins to inform on their conservation and management.”

A prime example of this success occurred when the team successfully drone-tagged a skittish, singing male humpback whale during its final surfacing bout—a feat that would have been impossible using traditional pole-tagging methods.

Critical data collection

Lars Bejder, director, Marine Mammal Research Program

In total, the expedition deployed 22 tags on lactating females, a calf and adult males.

The high-resolution data collected—including fine-scale movements and energy expenditures—is critical for wildlife management. It allows researchers to quantify the biological consequences of disturbances, such as changing climatic events, vessel traffic or military activities, ultimately helping forecast population trajectories and establish vital evidence-based mitigation strategies to protect these marine species.

The fieldwork was supported by the Office of Naval Research, the US Navy’s Living Marine Resources program, Dolphin Quest and philanthropic donations.

Read more at MMRP.