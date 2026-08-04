Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 05:07 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 12:37 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:22 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:47 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south-facing shores will remain below seasonal averages through much of this week. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive Saturday, followed by a series of reinforcing south swells that will boost surf heights to near or above seasonal averages into next week. Small, medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Genevieve continues to linger, but will gradually ease for the next couple of days. Choppy conditions will remain, generated by the moderate trade winds. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

WEST SIDE

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD