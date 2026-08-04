Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south-facing shores will remain below seasonal averages through much of this week. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive Saturday, followed by a series of reinforcing south swells that will boost surf heights to near or above seasonal averages into next week. Small, medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Genevieve continues to linger, but will gradually ease for the next couple of days. Choppy conditions will remain, generated by the moderate trade winds. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com