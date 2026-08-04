Maui’s Eden Keolani Stewart crowned Mrs. Hawaiʻi America 2026 during milestone anniversary year

Yosy Rodriguez (middle left in red), Eden Keolani Stewart of Maui (middle in royal blue), Lizel Zeager (middle right in green sequins). PC: Mark Salondaka

Maui’s Eden Keolani Stewart was crowned Mrs. Hawaiʻi America 2026 on July 2, earning the opportunity to represent Hawaiʻi on the national stage during a milestone year that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Mrs. America and 35 years of pageant leadership by Mrs. Hawaiʻi America State Director Luana Alapa.

Joining Stewart as Hawaiʻi’s 2026 titleholders are Lizel Zeager, who was named Mrs. Hawaiʻi American 2026 after placing first runner-up in the Mrs. Hawaiʻi America competition, and Yosy Rodriguez, who was crowned Miss Hawaiʻi for America 2026. The national competitions take place Sept. 1-3, 2026.

(Left to Right) Yosy Rodriguez, Eden Keolani Stewart, Lizel Zeager. PC: Mark Salondaka

The three women bring different life experiences, professional backgrounds and personal missions to their titles, but share a commitment to service, leadership and using their platforms to positively impact others.

“This is a very special year for our pageant family,” said Alapa. “As Mrs. America celebrates 50 years and I reflect on 35 years with the Mrs. Hawaiʻi Pageant, I am reminded of the incredible women who have been part of this journey. Eden, Lizel and Yosy each have a powerful story and a genuine heart for others. I am proud to have them represent Hawaiʻi and excited to see the impact they will make during their year of service.”

Maui’s Eden Keolani Stewart Crowned Mrs. Hawaiʻi America 2026

Eden Keolani Stewart – Mrs. Hawaiʻi America. PC: Mark Salondaka

For Stewart, stepping onto the pageant stage represented a new chapter in a life and career already deeply rooted in communication, community service and helping others through some of their most challenging moments.

A Maui resident and proud Native Hawaiian with roots on both Maui and Kauaʻi, Stewart serves as External Affairs Section Chief for the Maui Emergency Management Agency. She brings nearly 20 years of experience in communications, public relations, community engagement and leadership to her new role as Mrs. Hawaiʻi America 2026.

Her experience serving the Maui community following the August 2023 wildfires has profoundly shaped her purpose and commitment to service. Stewart served with the American Red Cross in Lahaina for 10 months and currently manages and facilitates Rebuild Hope, a grant program supporting Maui fire survivors.

Through her work in emergency management and disaster recovery, Stewart has witnessed firsthand the strength and resilience of Maui’s people, as well as the importance of preparing communities before disaster strikes.

As Mrs. Hawaiʻi America 2026, Stewart plans to use her platform to empower women to step boldly into their purpose, inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams, share Native Hawaiian culture and values, and encourage individuals and families to become better prepared for disasters and emergencies.

“It is an incredible honor to represent Hawaiʻi, and especially meaningful to carry Maui with me on this journey,” said Stewart. “The strength and resilience I have witnessed in my community have forever changed me and deepened my commitment to serving others. I want to encourage women to step boldly into their purpose, even when the path is unfamiliar, and to remind our communities that preparedness is one of the ways we mālama ourselves, our families and one another.”

Stewart’s own path to the crown reflects the message she hopes to share. After spending much of her professional career helping others communicate their stories and serving behind the scenes, she recently stepped outside her comfort zone by emceeing her first fashion show and competing in her first pageant, ultimately earning the title of Mrs. Hawaiʻi America 2026.

Grounded in her faith, Stewart has participated in mission trips, traveled with a nonprofit singing group teaching character education to elementary school students, volunteered alongside her family with the Maui Humane Society and is active in her church community. She has also modeled for bridal and Native Hawaiian designers and serves as a brand ambassador.

Stewart has been married to her husband, David, for 18 years, and they are the proud parents of their 15-year-old daughter, Eliana Kamalei Stewart. She credits strong faith, genuine friendship and open communication as the foundation of their marriage.

During her year of service, Stewart hopes to broaden conversations around community resilience and emergency preparedness while encouraging women of all ages to have the courage to pursue new opportunities.

Lizel Zeager Named Mrs. Hawaiʻi American 2026

Lizel Zeager – Mrs Hawaiʻi American. PC: Mark Salondaka

Lizel Zeager was named Mrs. Hawaiʻi American 2026 after earning first runner-up at the Mrs. Hawaiʻi America Pageant. She will represent Hawaiʻi at the national Mrs. American competition in Las Vegas later this year.

A wife, mother of three, entrepreneur and community leader, Zeager believes success is measured not simply by professional accomplishments or titles, but by the lives a person impacts and the legacy they leave for others.

Zeager and her husband, Jason Zeager, will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary this year. They are the proud parents of three children: 8-year-old fraternal twin sons, Kaleb and Jaden, and 6-year-old daughter, Ellie. Family is central to Zeager’s life and her belief that the decisions made today can have a lasting impact on future generations.

Born and raised in California, Zeager has proudly called Hawaiʻi home for nearly a decade. Together with her husband, Jason, she co-founded Pacific Business Funding, helping entrepreneurs, small business owners and real estate investors across all 50 states access capital and resources to fund projects, expand their businesses and strengthen their communities.

Zeager’s commitment to service extends throughout the Windward Oʻahu community. She serves as Second Vice President on the Executive Board of the Kailua Chamber of Commerce, is active in church leadership, serves as administrator for Hands of Grace Hula and volunteers with organizations and community events.

As Mrs. Hawaiʻi American 2026, Zeager will advance her platform, Legacy by Design, encouraging people to live intentionally through four guiding principles: Leadership, Stewardship, Impact and Legacy.

Through her platform, she hopes to empower women, families, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders to recognize that the choices they make today can positively influence their communities and future generations.

“It is an incredible honor to represent the beautiful State of Hawaiʻi,” said Zeager. “I pray that I can be a light wherever I go, serve our communities with excellence, and represent our islands with aloha, grace and integrity on the national stage.”

During her year of service, Zeager looks forward to partnering with businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations and community groups throughout Hawaiʻi to encourage purposeful leadership, meaningful service and the creation of a lasting legacy.

Yosy Rodriguez Crowned Miss Hawaiʻi for America 2026

Yosy Rodriguez – Miss Hawaiʻi for America. PC: Mark Salondaka

For Yosy Rodriguez, being crowned Miss Hawaiʻi for America 2026 represents a new season in a personal journey shaped by faith, perseverance, growth and a deep appreciation for the community that has embraced her.

A recent graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Rodriguez is passionate about empowering women and young people to live authentically, care for their mental and emotional well-being, and believe in their ability to grow through uncertainty and adversity.

Since moving to Hawaiʻi, Rodriguez says she has been met with overwhelming love, support and opportunities she once never imagined for herself. Those experiences have shaped her desire to use her title to encourage young women who may be navigating uncertainty, self-doubt, major life transitions or the pressure to become someone other than who they truly are.

Rodriguez believes authenticity is a form of strength and that personal growth does not happen according to a single timeline. Her message centers on trusting the journey, finding strength through difficult seasons and recognizing that the closing of one chapter can be the beginning of something greater.

“Before we were crowned, I prayed that if I was meant to receive this blessing, it would be because it was my time and because I now had the strength to carry it,” said Rodriguez. “I hope to inspire any girl who has overcome obstacles or questioned what comes next. There is a stronger version of yourself on the other side of uncertainty. The end of one chapter does not mean your story is over. It can be the beginning of an entirely new book.”

As Miss Hawaiʻi for America 2026, Rodriguez hopes to create meaningful connections with women and young people and encourage conversations around authenticity, confidence, self-care and emotional well-being. She wants others to know that obstacles do not diminish their potential and that uncertainty can be part of becoming stronger and more confident in who they are.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mrs. America and 35 Years of Leadership in Hawaiʻi

The crowning of Hawaiʻi’s 2026 titleholders comes during a significant year for the pageant organization.

Mrs. America is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of recognizing accomplished married women from across the country. In Hawaiʻi, the milestone coincides with State Director Luana Alapa’s 35th year leading the Mrs. Hawaiʻi Pageant.

Over more than three decades, Alapa has helped guide generations of women through an experience centered on confidence, personal growth, friendship, service and the courage to pursue new opportunities. Her leadership has helped build a lasting sisterhood that extends beyond competition and continues long after each pageant year ends.

Stewart, Zeager and Rodriguez will spend the coming year participating in community service initiatives, public appearances and partnerships while preparing to represent Hawaiʻi on the national stage.

Together, the three 2026 titleholders reflect the many ways women lead and serve: through strengthening community resilience, building businesses and creating opportunities, empowering future generations, and having the courage to share their own stories.

The Mrs. Hawaiʻi Pageant provides women with opportunities for personal growth, leadership, community service and representation on the national stage. Under the leadership of State Director Luana Alapa for 35 years, the pageant has built a strong sisterhood that encourages women to embrace their strengths, pursue new opportunities and use their voices and experiences to make a positive difference in their communities.