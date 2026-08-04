Chef Sheldon Simeon. Courtesy photo.

Tin Roof is turning 10, and Chef Sheldon Simeon and the team are inviting Maui to celebrate with a free community pāʻina on Sunday, Aug. 9.

What began as a 500-square-foot lunch spot serving food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. has grown into a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Over the past decade, Tin Roof has expanded into dinner service, weathered the pandemic and helped feed the community following the Lahaina fires, all while serving thousands of pounds of Mochiko chicken and more than a million strands of garlic noodles.

The anniversary celebration will take over the Tin Roof parking lot beginning at 5 p.m., with live music from @chinatownsocialclub, food vendors, a beer garden and exclusive Sig on Smith × Tin Roof collaboration releases. The free event is the team’s way of saying mahalo to the Maui community that has supported Tin Roof from the beginning.