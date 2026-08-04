University of Hawaiʻi and Seattle University bring historic NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer exhibition to Maui

The University of Hawaiʻi roster includes nine student-athletes from Hawaiʻi, including Leila Kahoano (left) of Maui. Seattle University features seven student-athletes from Hawaiʻi, including Uʻi Kaʻaihue (middle) and Evalani Keawekane (right), both from Maui, making the exhibition especially meaningful as they return home to compete.

The University of Hawaiʻi Rainbow Wahine and the Seattle University Redhawks will make history on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, when they compete in what is believed to be the first NCAA Division I women’s soccer match ever played on the island of Maui.

Hosted at King Kekaulike High School, the exhibition was created to inspire Maui’s youth by bringing Division I collegiate soccer directly to the community and giving young athletes the opportunity to watch, meet, and learn from NCAA student-athletes.

Following the match, players and coaches from both universities will host a FREE Keiki Soccer Clinic for boys and girls ages 5–14, encouraging the next generation of soccer players to pursue excellence both on the field and in the classroom.

While the primary purpose of the event is to inspire Maui’s youth through the game of soccer, the exhibition also reflects both universities’ commitment to giving back. Admission is $5 per person, with all proceeds supporting Maui’s continued recovery efforts.

More than a soccer match

What began as a conversation between coaching staffs quickly evolved into something much greater.

University of Hawaiʻi Head Coach Michele Nagamine said the original idea came from Seattle University Associate Head Coach Rich Schreiner, who proposed bringing a preseason exhibition match to Maui. Because of the longstanding relationship between the two programs, both coaching staffs quickly embraced the opportunity to create an event that would serve the Maui community while providing a meaningful experience for their student-athletes.

“From the very beginning, our shared goal was to create an event that would serve the Maui community while giving our student-athletes a meaningful experience both on and off the field,” said Nagamine.

Nagamine added that the weekend also provides an opportunity for both teams to commemorate the third anniversary of the Lahaina wildfires through community service while bringing families together through the game of soccer.

For Schreiner, the event represents an opportunity to bring Division I soccer to Maui while allowing Hawaiʻi student-athletes to compete in front of the families, friends, and communities that helped shape their athletic journeys.

The University of Hawaiʻi roster includes nine student-athletes from Hawaiʻi, including Leila Kahoano of Maui. Seattle University features seven student-athletes from Hawaiʻi, including Uʻi Kaʻaihue and Evalani Keawekane, both from Maui, making the exhibition especially meaningful as they return home to compete.

“Our student-athletes from Maui will have the opportunity to play in front of their families and community. So many people on Maui supported them throughout their youth soccer development, and they are proud to return home and give back through the Keiki Clinic,” said Schreiner.

Seattle University Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Chris Wells added that Hawaiʻi continues to produce exceptional soccer talent and that the relationships built throughout the islands have played an important role in Seattle University’s recruiting success.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The FREE Keiki Soccer Clinic is expected to be one of the highlights of the weekend, giving young players the opportunity to train alongside NCAA Division I athletes and coaches while seeing firsthand that collegiate soccer is an attainable goal.

Together, the University of Hawaiʻi and Seattle University hope the event inspires young athletes to dream big, work hard, and pursue opportunities through education, athletics, and service to their communities.

Event Information

University of Hawaiʻi vs. Seattle University

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Exhibition

Sunday, August 9, 2026

King Kekaulike High School Stadium

3:30 p.m. — Exhibition Match

Admission: $5 per person

All proceeds benefit Maui’s continued recovery efforts.

5:45 p.m. — FREE Keiki Soccer Clinic

Boys & Girls (Ages 5–14)

Free participation

Waiver required

Bring water, a soccer ball, athletic shoes, and a light jacket

The first 100 clinic participants will receive a commemorative event T-shirt.