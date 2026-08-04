Maui News

Utility work on Kekaulike Avenue to impact traffic, Aug. 10-12

August 4, 2026, 3:37 PM HST
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Hawaiian Electric crews are replacing one pole along Kekaulike Avenue between Puanani Place and Haleakalā Highway that will impact traffic on Monday, Aug. 10 to Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The work is aimed at maintaining reliable service. No service interruption is expected.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires closing of makai (ocean) side lane on Kekaulike Avenue between mile marker six and seven. The bike lane, shoulder lane and sidewalk in the area will be closed during the work.

Flaggers will be onsite to redirect motorists, pedestrians and bike lane users, and safety signs will be posted. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect delays.

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