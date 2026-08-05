Maui News

10 students receive 2026 Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship

August 5, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
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Alan Takemoto from Bayer presents $1000 checks to 2026 Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship recipients (pictured from left): Lotus Yasuda, Sugar Condemilicor, and Jaydace Acidera. Photo credit: Bayer

Ten Hawaiʻi students have received the 2026 Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship. Recipients are: 

  • Brynn Lee Hirata (Waimea High School, Kauaʻi)
  • Sloane Jucker (Maui Preparatory Academy, Maui)
  • Kody Manegdeg (King Kekaulike High School, Maui)
  • Jasmyn Yun (Maui High School, Maui)
  • Jaydace Acidera (Waipahu High School, Oʻahu)
  • Sugar Faith Condemilicor (Waipahu High School, Oʻahu), 
  • Aolanee Franklin (James Campbell High School, Oʻahu)
  • Brianne Patoc (University Laboratory School, Oʻahu)
  • Lotus Yasuda (Waipahu High School, Oʻahu)
  • Kalei Yoshimura (Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Oʻahu).

The scholarship program is open to graduating seniors of all high schools in Hawaiʻi who will be attending an accredited college or university to pursue a discipline related to the life sciences. To date, more than $195,000 in scholarships have been awarded to Hawaiʻi students.

“At Bayer, we know that investing in students is an investment in the future of our communities,” said Alan Takemoto, Bayer Hawaiʻi Community Affairs. “This year’s scholarship recipients have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a genuine interest in furthering their knowledge of the life sciences so they can help improve lives and strengthen their communities. We’re honored to support them as they take the next step in their education.”

For more information about the Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship program, please visit www.bayer.com/en/us/education.

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