Additional Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle (CRB) detections on Maui prompt community action alert

Adult coconut rhinoceros beetle. Photo: CRB Response

Following two recent detections in Central Maui, the Maui Invasive Species Committee (MISC) is urging the community to remain alert for invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRB).

Details on recent detections:

Kahului : On June 28, 2026, one dead adult CRB was discovered in a detection trap near Pakaula Street.

: was discovered in a detection trap near Pakaula Street. Waikapū: On July 10, 2026, nine dead adult CRB were collected following a foliar treatment of three palm trees near the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kūihelani Highway.

Detections of dead adult CRB suggest there may be a breeding population on Maui, though no live beetles, larvae, tree damage or breeding site have been identified following an extensive multiagency response.

Mason (head of Hawaiʻi CRB RESPONSE) dissecting a tree at find site (Tiki / HOC) for feeding damage or frass. Photo: MISC

At this time, the origin location of CRB on Maui remains unclear. An extensive network of traps has been deployed around these finds, alongside evaluations of breeding material within the buffer zones.

History of CRB detections on Maui:

CRB was first detected on Maui in an isolated finding in Kīhei in November 2023 .

. On April 1, 2026, a single dead adult CRB was collected from a monitoring trap at Kahului Airport .

a single dead adult CRB was collected from a monitoring trap at . On June 4 and 8, 2026, five dead adult CRB were retrieved from traps in Central Maui/Waikapū near a green waste facility. Three dead adult females were recovered on June 4. On June 8, two additional dead adults were recovered: one female and one male.

Maui is still in the early stages of detection, making community participation essential for identifying potential breeding sites early so rapid response and eradication efforts can begin as quickly as possible, according to the Maui Invasive Species Committee. Without community support, CRB could spread across the island.

CRB bores into the crowns of coconut and other palm trees, damaging or killing them. Its spread threatens landscapes, agriculture and native ecosystems.

An initiative of the University of Hawaiʻi, MISC helps prevent, detect and control the most threatening invasive plants and animals — protecting the balance between Maui’s people and environment. MISC continues to work with Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity, the County of Maui, and private partners to conduct surveys surrounding the detections; strategically deploy and check CRB detection traps; and respond to community reports.

MISC urges the community to:

Inspect organic material: Regularly check possible breeding material such as green waste, compost and mulch for larvae.

Regularly check possible breeding material such as green waste, compost and mulch for larvae. Dispose of green waste properly: Do not dump breeding material or let it accumulate. Bring green waste to a processing facility to be chipped and properly composted.

Do not dump breeding material or let it accumulate. Bring green waste to a processing facility to be chipped and properly composted. Practice hot composting: Regularly turn compost to check for CRB larvae. Hot composting is an effective treatment for CRB larvae. Ensure the entire compost pile has been heated to at least 131°F before transporting.

Regularly turn compost to check for CRB larvae. Hot composting is an effective treatment for CRB larvae. Ensure the entire compost pile has been heated to at least 131°F before transporting. Source plants locally: Buy from local nurseries. CRB can hitchhike from other infested islands on potted plants and bagged mulch and soil.

Buy from local nurseries. CRB can hitchhike from other infested islands on potted plants and bagged mulch and soil. Report findings immediately: Report larvae to 808-643-PEST (7378) or 643pest.org. Take a photo and video of the larvae crawling next to something for scale, such as a coin. Save larvae in a hard-sided container until it can be identified.

For more information about CRB, visit MISC’s CRB resources page at https://mauiinvasive.org/coconut-rhinoceros-beetle-crb-resources-and-response/ or CRBresponse.org.