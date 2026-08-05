Celebrate Hawaiian culture at Lahaina Cannery’s Keiki Hula Festival

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Lahaina Cannery invites residents and visitors to celebrate Hawaiian culture at its annual Keiki Hula Festival on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free community event showcases the beauty of hula, music, cultural traditions, and local artisans in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Guests will enjoy performances by Maui’s talented keiki hālau, an interactive hula lesson, an knife demonstration and live music by Jordan Soon. Throughout the day, families are encouraged to experience Hawaiian culture through engaging demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Entertainment Schedule

11 a.m. – Welcome & Hula Lesson by Kanuihele

11:40 a.m. – Knife Demonstration by Kanuihele

12:30 p.m. – Keiki Hula Performance by Hālau Na Lei ‘A’ala O Ku’u Aloha

1:20 p.m. – Keiki Hula Performance by ‘Aumakua Maui

2:10 p.m. – Live Music by Jordan Soon

Guests can also participate in complimentary cultural activities, including:

1 p.m. – Coconut Weaving

2 p.m. – Hawaiian Flower Watercolor Painting

In addition to the entertainment, attendees can enjoy shopping from a variety of local vendors, including Subiono’s Bakery, Jewelry by the Ocean, and Wired, offering something for everyone.

Alongside the annual Keiki Hula Festival, Lahaina Cannery continues to offer vibrant lineup of free weekly events that highlight culture, wellness, and community engagement. Guests are encouraged to take part in the following activities:

Zumba Classes – Every Monday | 9 – 10 a.m.

Hula Lessons – Every Thursday | 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Magic Shows – Every Saturday | 12 – 1 p.m.

Hula Shows – Every Sunday | 1 – 2 p.m.

The Pau Hana Concert Series also continues every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring live music from talented local artists. Guests are invited to relax, dine, and enjoy performances from the Dining Lot while taking in the evening atmosphere.

In addition, the Lahaina Arts Society (LAS) gathers every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn area, offering guests the opportunity to connect with local artists and view a wide range of handmade works including paintings, photography, ceramics, woodcraft, glass art and jewelry.

Guests are also encouraged to explore the wide variety of stores and services at Lahaina Cannery, including” ABC Stores, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Bistro Gourmandise, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, First Hawaiian Bank, Fork & Salad, Ganotisis’ Pacific Rim Cuisine, HIC Surf, Jersey Mike’s, KaiAloha Supply, Kalei’s, Lahaina Gelato, Lahaina Jewelry, Lahaina Printsellers, Lahaina Sushi Ko, Lahaina Thai Ono, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Pink Nails, Safeway, Serendipity, Sergio’s Bar Truck, Sergio’s Cantina, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, The M Gallery, T-Shirt Factory, Village Galleries, and West Maui Sports.