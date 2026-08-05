Retention basin infrastructure improvements. PC: Pacific Rim Land, Inc.

Pacific Rim Land is underway with infrastructure improvements at Līpoa, a 400-acre mixed-use, master-planned innovation community in South Maui featuring commercial, residential and recreation spaces. Set on the slopes of Haleakalā, Līpoa brings together new homes, walkable streets and trails, green spaces, schools, dining and amenities in a centrally located community where Maui families can live, work, learn and thrive.

As infrastructure improvements progress, Pacific Rim Land is preparing for groundbreakings on 122 future homes in the Kūlani at Līpoa subdivision and the 175-unit affordable Līpoa Apartments later this year.

What began as the Maui Research & Technology Park is growing into a community where innovation, education and Maui living come together, according to the announcement.

The improvements are part of Pacific Rim Land’s infrastructure-first approach to prepare the community for future homes, affordable apartments, a town center, and additional amenities.

“Līpoa is designed for everyday peace of mind, and that begins with the infrastructure people may not always see, but will rely on every day,” said Ryan Churchill, President of Pacific Rim Land. “By investing in the systems that shape how the community functions, we are preparing Līpoa to be resilient and serve families, businesses and community members for generations to come.”

Roadway and sidewalk improvements

Hoʻokena Street infrastructure improvements. PC: Pacific Rim Land, Inc.

The Hoʻokena Street extension currently underway will add nearly a mile of new roadway connecting directly to Piʻilani Highway, with wide sidewalks along the full length. This new second access point is designed to ease traffic flow in and out of Līpoa and will be opened upon completion of home construction.

Crews continue site work at Līpoa as roadway, sidewalk and utility infrastructure take shape.

Improvements to Līpoa’s primary Piʻilani Highway intersection are planned for 2027, ahead of full community build-out, to improve safety and traffic flow.

First community-wide recycled water for irrigation on Maui

Līpoa R-1 recycled water and infrastructure. PC: Pacific Rim Land, Inc.

Pacific Rim Land is installing over 2 miles of recycled water (“R1”) water lines to directly connect the Līpoa community to the Kīhei Wastewater Treatment Plant, where it is treated and made available to the community as recycled water for irrigation. Work will be completed concurrently with residential home construction.

“This investment in the future will allow Lipoa to recycle 100% of the wastewater it generates and re-use the water for irrigation throughout the community,” said Churchill.

As a result of these improvements, a typical commercial building in Līpoa’s Innovation District will reduce average daily potable water consumption by up to 90%. ​

Stormwater management

A series of integrated retention basins for stormwater management is being completed to capture runoff from mauka ranchlands and improved lands at Līpoa. The system slows the flow of water, slowly releasing it over time, and improves water quality by collecting silt from the runoff. Over 9 basins are being constructed that will hold ​ more than 17 million gallons of stormwater. Construction is expected to be completed in September. ​

Retention basins under construction at Līpoa are part of the community’s early infrastructure improvements.

“The retention basins serve dual purposes, managing stormwater and creating open, green spaces where residents and community members can come together,” Churchill added.

“Līpoa is Maui’s innovation community, home to more than 60 organizations and 280,000 square feet of office and commercial space, with a 30-year track record of growing global organizations with local roots,” developers said.