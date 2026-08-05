Maui News

Teen visitor rescued from waters at Puʻu Kekaʻa in Kāʻanapali

August 5, 2026, 4:03 PM HST
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A teen visitor from Canada was rescued from waters at Puʻu Kekaʻa “Black Rock” in Kāʻanapali on Tuesday evening. The incident was reported at 5:47 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2026 about 100 yards from shore.

Department officials say firefighters and ocean safety officers responded to the report of a male juvenile in distress, who was either swimming or snorkeling in the area. Ocean Safety Officers aboard Jetski 3 picked up the teen and another local beachgoer who paddled out to assist him.

Both were returned to shore and the victim was checked out by arriving firefighters. No medical attention was needed and the juvenile was reunited with family members on shore.

Responding units included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Rescue 10, and Ocean Safety personnel aboard Jetski 3. Crews concluded response at 6:18 p.m. Conditions on scene included tradewinds blowing at 5-10 mph.

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